How does Emirates NBD Private Banking advise clients on global investment solutions that address their diverse needs?

As one of the largest financial institutions in the GCC and the flagship bank of Dubai, we at Emirates NBD offer clients advice on the various stages of investment decision-making. In doing so, we help them understand their true investment objectives, bring transparency to the financial markets and construct investment portfolios that meet their needs. Emirates NBD Private Banking advisory services places its clients at the heart of decision-making, offering best in class investment strategies whilst utilising an open architecture product offering, to bring them to life.

Our approach to advising clients on their investments follows a systematic process that involves a thorough understanding of their needs, a portfolio constructed with carefully selected products, periodic reporting and regular rebalancing. Our investment approach includes:

Asset allocation: Our advisory teams, along with the CIO office offer global multi-asset portfolios, differentiated according to our clients’ risk profile, and bespoke investment solutions are devised for clients with specific requirements. We rely on our robust analytical and open-architecture framework for global asset allocation based on fundamental and quantitative analysis of different asset classes, themes, sectors, and geographies.

Client profiling: A detailed client profiling aims to understand each client’s current and future cash flow needs as well as their risk appetite, restrictions and personal preferences to be able to develop the ideal portfolio to suit their investment profile.

Portfolio construction: A well-diversified portfolio is constructed using a core of carefully selected instruments, including mutual funds complemented by bonds/sukuks, single stocks, structured products, alternative investments and FX and commodities solutions for enhanced returns on investments. Bespoke advisory mandates are then created based on client requirements and preferences including income, growth or balanced portfolios.

Review and rebalancing: A dedicated investment advisor periodically reviews a client’s portfolio and compares its performance against the benchmark and risk parameters. Taking into account the latest tactical asset allocation, their advisor will then discuss suggestions for rebalancing, to achieve optimal portfolio performance.

In addition, we also provide a consolidated 360 view of the clients’ holdings and real-time access to their portfolios account via our digital banking platforms. Features such as ready-made reports, data and astute analytics on portfolio deviations, enable our investment advisors to increase client engagement and advisory trades.

The UAE is home to a large population of UHNWIs from across the globe, how does Emirates NBD Private Banking cater to such a wide array of clients?

Emirates NBD Private Banking offers ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families and select institutions bespoke investment advisory and wealth management solutions through its network of qualified relationship managers (RMs) and certified investment advisors in the UAE and across our key offshore booking centers in KSA, UK and Singapore. This allows clients to benefit from timely and lucrative investment opportunities globally. For instance, clients across these markets can take advantage of our expert residential and commercial real estate advisory or lending services in the UAE, KSA or London and even invest in Asian markets through our Singapore office.

Our clients’ needs are supported by a dedicated team comprising culturally diverse and experienced local, regional and global specialists, based on the markets we operate in and our diverse client base.

How does the Private Bank assist UHNWIs with their trust and estate planning requirements?

Emirates NBD Private Banking offers best-in-class, tailored solutions to clients for all their trust and estate planning needs through our Jersey (Channel Islands) trust centre, demonstrating our commitment to delivering high-quality advice and global trust solutions, regulated to the highest international standards.

Our services include estate planning, trust services, and liquidity planning to ensure that the next generation is well fully equipped to manage their personal wealth, while respecting the legacy left behind. We assist in constructing astute wealth plans and structures that can be tailored to meet each clients’ own as well as their family’s specific circumstances. In addition, our Singapore office offers bespoke universal life insurance solutions for succession planning and clients can benefit from our strong partner network as we assist them with onshore structuring of their assets via formation of DIFC foundations.

What are some sustainability initiatives that the Private Bank is involved with?

In line with Emirates NBD Group’s long-term commitment to the sustainability agenda, Emirates NBD Private Banking has taken active strides towards expanding its environmental, social and governance charter, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and UAE’s vision to be a sustainable knowledge-based economy. The bank’s Private Banking relationship and investment advisory teams have undergone certification training from an accredited training platform for sustainable and responsible investing.

Sustainable investment principles are naturally embedded while building portfolios and selecting issuers, companies and funds which are suitable for the long-term goals of clients, who are trans-generational in nature. To boost sustainable investments, Emirates NBD Private Banking is looking to maximise onboarding sustainable funds on our platforms. In addition, we are increasingly applying and integrating ESG principles to our investment advisory, along with the CIO office.