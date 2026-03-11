GOLD/FOREX
Aparna Bajpai's BeingShe: Transforming women's business presence in Dubai

The platform transforms individual ambition into collective momentum

GN Focus Report
Aparna Bajpai

BeingShe is a Dubai-based women empowerment and business visibility platform created to elevate, position, and connect ambitious women entrepreneurs and leaders. Built on the belief that visibility creates opportunity, BeingShe enables women to strengthen their personal brand, enhance business credibility, and access meaningful growth networks within the UAE’s dynamic economic landscape.

Our purpose

BeingShe exists to solve one of the most overlooked challenges women entrepreneurs face — not a lack of talent or ambition, but a lack of structured visibility and strategic positioning.

Many women-led businesses operate with excellence yet remain under-recognized, under-promoted, and under-leveraged. BeingShe bridges this gap by creating platforms where women are seen, heard, and valued.

Our purpose is rooted in three pillars:

  1. Visibility – Elevating women entrepreneurs through curated media features, recognition platforms, stage opportunities, and brand showcases.

  2. Credibility – Strengthening personal and business positioning through structured storytelling, thought leadership exposure, and association with respected partners.

  3. Community Growth – Building a reciprocal ecosystem where women actively support, collaborate with, and promote one another.

BeingShe transforms participation into presence — and presence into progress.

Our vision

Our vision is to become the UAE’s most trusted women-focused visibility and business growth ecosystem — a platform where women do not just network, but build influence, authority, and commercial momentum.

We envision:

  • A powerful regional community where women-led brands are amplified across media, events, and strategic collaborations.

  • A membership-driven ecosystem that delivers measurable value, not just symbolic affiliation.

  • A culture where women intentionally support women, creating a cycle of shared growth and opportunity.

  • A commercially sustainable platform that balances purpose with profitability.

BeingShe stands for collaborative leadership in an era where personal branding and credibility are key business assets.

What we do

BeingShe delivers impact through curated experiences and structured membership value:

Media & visibility platforms

Through strategic media collaborations, award platforms, panel discussions, and curated forums, we provide women entrepreneurs with exposure that strengthens their authority and public positioning. We spotlight founders, professionals, and leaders in ways that enhance trust and brand equity.

Recognition & thought leadership

From sustainable business awards to industry-specific showcases, BeingShe creates credible stages where women can share expertise, gain recognition, and build influence.

Membership growth ecosystem

Our tiered membership model is designed around real value — strategic networking, curated introductions, collaborative opportunities, preferential partner access, and business amplification.

BeingShe is a reciprocative platform. Members are not passive participants; they are active contributors. Women within the ecosystem support each other’s ventures, refer business, attend launches, collaborate on projects, and amplify one another’s achievements.

This culture of mutual upliftment creates commercial opportunity while reinforcing collective success.

Our impact

The impact of BeingShe is measurable in visibility gained, partnerships formed, collaborations sparked, and brands strengthened.

We help women:

  • Position themselves as credible industry voices.

  • Expand their business network with intention.

  • Increase brand recognition through curated exposure.

  • Build confidence through association with a powerful community.

Our platform transforms individual ambition into collective momentum.

Our commitment

BeingShe is committed to integrity, inclusivity, and authentic growth. We align with the UAE’s forward-thinking vision of gender balance and entrepreneurship, contributing by building platforms that elevate women into leadership, influence, and sustainable business success.

