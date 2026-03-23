PARCO: A pillar of Pakistan's energy security and economic growth

Since its establishment, PARCO has followed a modular growth strategy. Beginning with pipelines to transport refined diesel and kerosene to upcountry demand centres, it steadily scaled operations with the expansion of its network and, in the year 2000, the commissioning of its Mid-Country Refinery. Through shareholder support and world-class partnerships, PARCO has grown into a diversified group of companies encompassing refining, pipelines, fuel and lubricant marketing and LPG distribution, making it the most integrated player in Pakistan’s energy ecosystem.