Pakistan's Retail Sector: A dynamic force with untapped potential amidst digital evolution

At the same time, Pakistan’s e-commerce market has expanded rapidly in recent years. Estimates placed the value of e-commerce sales at $7.7 billion in 2024, with projected cumulative annual growth of 17 per cent through to 2027. This is being driven by rising mobile penetration, improved delivery logistics and changing consumer habits. Established bricks-and-mortar brands such as Naheed are moving to an omnichannel model, leveraging brand trust and customer convenience to integrate e-commerce capabilities.