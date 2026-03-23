Pakistan's Retail Sector: A dynamic force with untapped potential amidst digital evolution

New formats and online platforms are changing the face of one of Pakistan’s key sectors
Pakistan's retail industry is one of the country’s largest and most dynamic sectors, spanning traditional bazaars, family-run stores, modern supermarkets and brand outlets. It plays a critical role in the economy, contributing an estimated 18.2 per cent to GDP and employing millions across its vast supply chain.
Despite its importance, the sector remains fragmented and informal, giving rise to challenges across payment acceptance, reporting and digital penetration. This can limit efficiency and scalability but also underscores significant untapped potential. Formal retail is expanding steadily, driven by urbanisation, rising disposable incomes, changing consumer preferences and improved access to technology.
Leading domestic and international brands are opening new outlets in major urban centres while also targeting secondary cities with boutique and accessible formats. Mid-tier supermarkets, lifestyle outlets and category specialists are improving product choice, pricing options and service standards for consumers. This diversification reflects not only changing lifestyles but also broader demographic shifts in cities such as Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad.
Leading domestic and international brands are opening new outlets in major urban centres.
At the same time, Pakistan’s e-commerce market has expanded rapidly in recent years. Estimates placed the value of e-commerce sales at $7.7 billion in 2024, with projected cumulative annual growth of 17 per cent through to 2027. This is being driven by rising mobile penetration, improved delivery logistics and changing consumer habits. Established bricks-and-mortar brands such as Naheed are moving to an omnichannel model, leveraging brand trust and customer convenience to integrate e-commerce capabilities.
Technology is also reshaping the broader retail landscape. Companies are increasingly adopting digital payments, data analytics and customer engagement tools to optimise inventory, enhance visibility and personalise the shopping experience. In a market where appetite for modern retail experiences is growing, this digital evolution enables brands to better understand and serve customers.
The government has increasingly recognised retail’s importance as an economic and employment engine. In recent years, budget announcements and policy discussions have signalled efforts to encourage formalisation, expand the tax net and promote digital payments. While implementation remains gradual, there is growing alignment with industry bodies on the need for structured retail development as part of Pakistan’s broader economic reform agenda.
With a sizeable young population, fast-growing urban centres and a vibrant entrepreneurial culture, the sector holds significant potential for UAE investors. Leveraging expertise in technology, logistics and customer experience, UAE-based groups are well placed to partner with Pakistani brands in areas such as e-commerce enablement, supply chain efficiency and store network optimisation. As Pakistani retail continues to modernise and evolve, the potential for cross-border collaboration and scalable investment continues to grow.