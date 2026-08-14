Pakistan is a land where history, heritage and creativity converges

Pakistan’s colourful identity is perhaps most visible in its fashion and craftsmanship. The shalwar kameez remains the national dress, but every province has its own distinctive style, embroidery and textiles. Traditional crafts — from Kashmir’s handwoven shawls and Sindh’s iconic Ajrak to Chiniot’s intricate woodwork and Multan’s glazed pottery — tell stories of artisans whose skills have been handed down through generations.