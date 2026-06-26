“Our 60th anniversary celebrates the past and launches the decades ahead”

As you prepare to assume the role of Superintendent at the American School of Dubai on August 1, what attracted you to this opportunity, and what priorities will guide your leadership during your first year?

I was drawn to ASD’s profound 60-year legacy and its mission-driven, not-for-profit model, which keeps students at the centre of everything it does. Community is truly the heartbeat here. In my first year as Superintendent, my priorities are guided by our strategic road map, the Framework for the Future. I will focus heavily on strengthening our core curriculum to challenge every learner, while nurturing a diverse, inclusive culture where everyone feels they belong.

Education is being transformed by artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, and changing workforce demands. How do you plan to build on ASD’s strengths while ensuring students are prepared for careers and challenges that may not yet exist?

ASD has always set out to prepare passionate learners to adapt and contribute in the world they are entering. Artificial Intelligence will continue to evolve, and the careers our students pursue may not yet exist, but the human skills they need to work alongside emerging technology will remain essential. We therefore anchor our teaching in the ASD attributes - resilience, innovation, empathy, self-awareness, strong communication, and global citizenship - and carry them as transfer goals across the entire curriculum. These are the qualities that hold their value as job markets shift and entire industries are reshaped. Developing those attributes means moving beyond passive learning. Our Center for Design and Innovation for Public Purpose shows what that looks like: students lead their own projects and engage directly with real-life challenges. Rather than studying the future from a distance, they apply their knowledge to authentic tasks and take ownership of their work - the same adaptability and initiative that employers increasingly value and that no technology can replace.

Dubai continues to attract global talent, entrepreneurs, and investors. In your view, what role should leading international schools play in supporting the emirate’s ambition to become a global centre for innovation, talent, and economic growth?

As Dubai works to become a global centre for innovation and talent, leading schools must do more than mirror that ambition; they must actively advance it. Our 87 nationalities reflect how the UAE draws talent from around the world, yet representation alone is not our purpose. We ground students in the culture of the UAE, anchoring both their sense of citizenship and their stake in the country’s future. By extending learning beyond the classroom and challenging students to design real-world solutions for public purpose, we prepare them not to observe Dubai’s growth but to help drive its next chapter as innovators and contributors to the economy they will inherit.

Your vision centres on ensuring every student is known, valued and empowered. How will you balance academic excellence, student wellbeing, and support for neurodiverse learners while preparing future-ready leaders?