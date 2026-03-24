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Orascom Industrial Parks: Transforming Egypt into a global industrial hub

Orascom is leveraging 30 years of history to scale Egypt's industrial ecosystem

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Eng. AMR El Batrik, CEO, Orascom Industrial Parks
Eng. AMR El Batrik, CEO, Orascom Industrial Parks

How do you assess Egypt’s strategic positioning?

We believe Egypt is not only Africa’s gateway but also a prime nearshoring hub for Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

With a population of over 100 million, Egypt offers young, skilled manpower and a strategic location at the crossroads of the Red Sea, the Mediterranean and the Suez Canal. For our UAE partners and investors, we offer a full landscape for industrial investment in Egypt.

How did you scale your operations?

When I was appointed CEO, in 2018, we had only one development, the Sokhna Industrial Development Complex. We studied both domestic and international markets and aimed to establish two additional industrial parks.

We partnered with Al Ahly Capital, the investment arm of the National Bank of Egypt, to develop a 2.2-million-square-metre park in Abu Rawash Industrial Park, where we are the exclusive developer. At the end of 2024, we signed our third project, the Green Industries Hub in the Suez Canal Economic Zone. Our vision is to continue exploring new opportunities in Egypt and the Middle East.

How does your portfolio support investors entering Egypt?

As an industrial developer, we provide land with customised utilities and a complete business and industrial environment for investors to establish their projects across our three industrial parks. Abu Rawash serves mainly the domestic market.

Investors focus on their production and operations, while we handle all external requirements, licensing, administrative processes, logistics and other support outside factory boundaries. Through our cooperation with SCZONE, investors benefit from incentives, including tax and VAT advantages.

QUOTE 10/10 WORDS (63/61 CHARS) “We offer a full landscape for industrial investment in Egypt.”

Not really clear what this means - Egypt's industrial ecosystem? Orascom's? Can you re-word pls

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