Rowad Modern Engineering: From local contractor to regional powerhouse

First, I love being an engineer. I never forget that this is my core job, to be on the ground with my team, seeing problems firsthand, giving advice, and understanding every detail. There is no secret to culture, but I believe managing people with empathy and precision is essential. In our field, where we work with thousands of employees, about 4,500 staff and over 20,000 labourers, you must lead with empathy and stay close to your people.



Why should international partners consider investment opportunities in Egypt?