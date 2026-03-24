Opportunities galore for investors looking at Egypt

In September, we published our Narrative for Economic Development: Reforms for Growth, Jobs, and Resilience, which sets out a framework, including Vision 2030. In this phase, we build on ongoing reforms. These transitions are designed to strengthen competitiveness, make the economy more dynamic and resilient, help it absorb shocks and generate more value added. The focus is on growth and jobs through tradables, complexity, higher productivity and export-oriented sectors. We are already seeing global companies looking to invest or form joint ventures in Egypt.