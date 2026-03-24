Opportunities galore for investors looking at Egypt

Egypt’s economic recovery gathers pace, supported by reforms and rising private investment
An exclusive interview with Dr Rania Al Mashat, Former Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation.
For the past five quarters, GDP has been recovering robustly, with growth of 4.4% in fiscal year 2024-2025, after 2.4% the year before and 5.3% in the first quarter, the highest in more than three years. This reflects focused sectoral reforms. I see 2026 as an inflection point for the economy. The sources of growth are diversified and led by the private sector.
In September, we published our Narrative for Economic Development: Reforms for Growth, Jobs, and Resilience, which sets out a framework, including Vision 2030. In this phase, we build on ongoing reforms. These transitions are designed to strengthen competitiveness, make the economy more dynamic and resilient, help it absorb shocks and generate more value added. The focus is on growth and jobs through tradables, complexity, higher productivity and export-oriented sectors. We are already seeing global companies looking to invest or form joint ventures in Egypt.
Through international cooperation, we have mobilised close to $17 billion for the private sector over five years and $4.5 billion for renewables and the green transition. Today, private investment represents 66% of total investment.
“Egypt has recorded steady GDP growth and has made major investments in infrastructure.”
"The UAE is an ideal partner. When Emirati investors come to Egypt, it's a win-win."Eng. Sherif El-Sayyad, Chairman, Engineering Export Council of Egypt (EEC)
“Within Egypt, the mix of luxury and safety creates a uniquely rewarding environment.”Eng. Mohamed El-Taher, CEO, Saudi Egyptian Developers (SED)