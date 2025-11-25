The initiative took center stage at the United Nations’ COP28 climate conference in Dubai
When O! Millionaire launched in March 2022 in Oman, it set out to do more than offer excitement and hope, it aimed to make a meaningful impact on the planet. At the heart of this vision is Oasis Park, a sustainability initiative designed to transform arid land into thriving green spaces while connecting players with a purpose beyond the draw.
The initiative took center stage at the United Nations’ COP28 climate conference in Dubai, where the “One Million and One Trees Initiative in Ras Al Khaimah” was highlighted as an example of public-private collaboration in environmental recovery. Oasis Park embodies the idea that entertainment and ecological responsibility can grow hand in hand.
Oasis Park’s mission is simple but ambitious: to plant 60 million trees, capturing 1.44 million tons of CO₂ annually, using innovative methods like atmospheric water generation and solar-powered irrigation. Each tree carries a unique digital identity, ensuring measurable proof of impact and connecting every participant directly to tangible climate action.
The Draw itself was reimagined to support this mission. In 2025, O! Millionaire introduced the 6 out of 44 + Oasis Ball format, with the Oasis Ball drawn from 38 remaining balls. By lowering the entry cost to just Dh5 (roughly $1.4 / 1.2 EUR / 115 INR / 75 PHP), it made hope and participation accessible to millions who had never had the chance to dream big before. Every ticket purchased contributes directly to Oasis Park, so players are not just chasing a jackpot, they are helping restore the planet with every draw.
While Oasis Park is the initiative’s heart, it was Ralph Clemens Martin, O! Millionaire’s founder, who envisioned this unique fusion of purpose and play. Martin often explains, “We don’t just sell tickets. We sell optimism and we invest it back into Earth.” His leadership ensures that O! Millionaire is more than a draw; it is a platform for change, connecting communities, business, and sustainability in a way that was once considered impossible.
Today, O! Millionaire operates across the Gulf and the Indian subcontinent, engaging millions of players who want to make their dreams count for more than themselves. Every ticket helps plant trees, every draw fuels hope, and every participant contributes to a greener future.
Oasis Park proves that winning doesn’t have to come at the planet’s expense. Through O! Millionaire, entertainment powers sustainability, and even a small ticket can grow into a legacy of forests, cleaner air, and shared optimism for generations to come.
