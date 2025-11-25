Oasis Park: The green heart of the world’s first sustainable draw– O! Millionaire

The Draw itself was reimagined to support this mission. In 2025, O! Millionaire introduced the 6 out of 44 + Oasis Ball format, with the Oasis Ball drawn from 38 remaining balls. By lowering the entry cost to just Dh5 (roughly $1.4 / 1.2 EUR / 115 INR / 75 PHP), it made hope and participation accessible to millions who had never had the chance to dream big before. Every ticket purchased contributes directly to Oasis Park, so players are not just chasing a jackpot, they are helping restore the planet with every draw.