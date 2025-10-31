Numu Nursery: Blending Harvard-backed curriculum with cultural identity in Dubai

Each campus blends innovation with cultural identity — nurturing young minds
From the bustling heart of Business Bay to the serene surroundings of Al Khawaneej, Numu Nursery is redefining early childhood education across Dubai.
Each campus blends innovation with cultural identity — nurturing young minds through play-based learning, sustainability, and a deep sense of community.
Guided by love, care, and a Harvard-backed EYFS curriculum, Numu offers families spaces where children can truly grow, explore, and thrive.
This stunning boutique nursery, located on the ground floor of Zahra Breeze, has been created with love and care. Families love the close-knit community feel, play-based classrooms, and our Harvard-backed Neuro-Mapped EYFS curriculum.
Located in the heart of Dubai & praised for its natural light, creative learning spaces, and flexible childcare, Business Bay brings Numu’s award-winning approach to busy city families. With large, spacious classrooms, a generous outdoor play space with access to a swimming pool, this branch is truly a must-visit.
As Hattan’s flagship nursery on home ground, our Al Khawaneej branch is a proud expression of heritage and excellence. Located in the heart of an Emirati neighbourhood, it places Arabic language, Islamic values, and Emirati etiquette at the centre of daily life.
Our biggest branch across 70,000 Sqft, Numu Nadd Al Shiba extends the same promise. A purpose-built nursery that blends world-class early years education with deep cultural identity.
“Every day, more of us choose a sustainable path toward living in harmony with nature. At Numu Nursery, immense love, care, and attention have gone into building eco-conscious, sustainable facilities, places where children can explore, learn, and grow with confidence and security,” says Karan Brown, Education Director at Numu.
Visit: www.numunursery.com or Call us on: 600 586868
