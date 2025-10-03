Audi unveils the all-new A6 sedan: A blend of luxury and innovation for the Middle East

The all-new Audi A6 Sedan is available to order across the GCC, price starts from $60,404
For more than three decades, the Audi A6 has stood as the perfect blend of executive luxury and sophisticated performance. Since 1994, it has been the choice of leaders, professionals, and decision-makers who value elegance, comfort, and technology in equal measure. Now, with the arrival of the all-new A6 Sedan in the Middle East, Audi is renewing that legacy for a new generation.
Built on Audi’s Premium Platform Combustion, the latest A6 Sedan combines refined design with advanced driver assistance systems and a focus on everyday usability. Its sharper proportions and sculpted lines set new standards in design and aerodynamics – achieving the best drag coefficient of any combustion-engine production model in Audi history.
Inside, Audi’s new human-centric cockpit takes centre stage. A curved panoramic display integrates a 14.5-inch driver screen with an 11.9-inch passenger display, creating a digital interface that is both intuitive and future-ready.
Material quality is unmistakably premium, from Valcona leather seating with massage functions to clean lines that balance luxury with practicality. Subtle design cues – such as interactive rear OLED lighting and a panoramic glass sunroof – elevate the A6 into a sedan that quietly makes its presence felt.
On the road, the A6 adapts with confidence to every situation. Acoustic insulation, adaptive air suspension, all-wheel steering, and quattro drive work in harmony to deliver composure in the city and commanding stability on the highway. The result is a drive that feels effortless yet assured – a hallmark of Audi engineering.
Commenting on the arrival of the new A6 Sedan, Rene Koneberg, Managing Director of Audi Middle East, says, “The Audi A6 has always been a cornerstone of our success in the region. With the new A6 Sedan, we are not only honouring that legacy but also presenting a bold evolution of it. Sculpted elegance, intelligent technology, and refined performance make it a true executive icon – one that is unmistakably Audi.”
The all-new Audi A6 Sedan is available to order across the GCC, with prices starting from $60,404*. For more information on the new Audi A6 and to experience the future of premium mobility, contact your local Audi Dealership or visit www.Audi-ME.com/A6.
*All prices are GCC retail, excluding VAT and SP, and include roadside assistance and registration.
