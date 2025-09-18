Numu Nursery expands with two new branches in Nad Al Sheba and Al Khawaneej

To celebrate this milestone for the Numu Group, parents and their children are invited to step into a world of magic and imagination at Numu Nursery on Saturday, September 20 from 9:00am to 1:00pm. From Alice in Wonderland to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Children will journey through whimsical worlds filled with creativity, play, and discovery. This free-to-attend event will also feature special activations and surprises from Early Childhood Learning Centre and Thermomix.



Interested guests are encouraged to register in advance from this LINK as spots are limited.