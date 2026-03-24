National Bank of Pakistan: Powering Pakistan’s financial future

NBP has an edge in this sphere; while we prioritise digital accessibility for all customers, our strength is our monthly, two-hour ‘e-Kacheri’ that is open to the public and is broadcast live on Facebook. People call with complaints or suggestions, and I, along with senior management, respond directly. This process is monitored by the Prime Minister’s Office, which tracks every call, resolution and timeline. We also use complaint portals with the Prime Minister’s Office, the SBP and others, all with fixed timelines for resolution. These mechanisms have improved the bank’s image by providing direct recourse, and reinforced internal accountability.