Misbah Ullah drives away in Jetour T1 as Emax–Huawei Mate X7 raffle concludes in UAE

The event also highlighted Emax’s commitment to rewarding loyal customers
Emax has proudly concluded its latest customer engagement campaign in partnership with Huawei, celebrating the launch of the innovative Huawei Mate X7 with an exciting raffle draw. The highlight of the campaign was the chance for participants to win a brand‑new Jetour T1, a prize that generated tremendous enthusiasm among shoppers across the UAE.
The raffle draw was officially conducted at the Emax store located in Oasis Mall, where customers, brand representatives, and store visitors gathered to witness the event.
Following the draw, Emax announced Misbah Ullah as the lucky winner of the grand prize. The moment was marked with an in‑store ceremony, where the winner was formally presented with the Jetour T1. The atmosphere was celebratory, reflecting both the excitement of the campaign and the strong customer response it received. The event also underscored Emax’s ongoing commitment to delivering memorable experiences and rewarding its loyal customers.
The Huawei Mate X7 campaign attracted significant attention thanks to its combination of cutting‑edge technology and an appealing prize offering. Emax and Huawei expressed their appreciation to all participants who took part in the raffle and contributed to the success of the promotion. The collaboration continues to reinforce both brands’ dedication to bringing value, innovation, and engaging retail experiences to consumers.
With the campaign now concluded, Emax extends its warm congratulations to Misbah Ullah and looks forward to launching more exciting initiatives in the near future.