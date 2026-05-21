Elite Group Holding debuts Jetour Trusted Preowned programme in the UAE

Opens first regional state-of-the-art pre-owned Jetour flagship showroom at Al Quoz
Driven by Elite Group Holding, the Jetour Trusted Preowned programme was launched on May 15 with the opening of its first flagship showroom in Al Quoz, Dubai in the UAE. The launch was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a celebratory event, hosting hundreds of guests, including media representatives, influencers, and VIP clients.
The Jetour Trusted Preowned is the official and certified dealer of pre-owned Jetour vehicles in the UAE. It offers transparency, unmatched reliability, and peace of mind to every customer purchasing a pre-owned Jetour vehicle in the UAE.
This milestone is another significant achievement for Elite Group Holding as it continues to expand its footprint not only within the automotive industry but also across a range of diversified sectors.
“The launch of Jetour Trusted Preowned represents a defining moment for Elite Group Holding and for the pre-owned automotive market in the UAE,” said Haroon Hayat, CFO of Elite Group Holding. “We are committed to reshaping how customers experience purchasing a pre-owned vehicle, where trust, transparency, and quality are not just promises but also standards. This flagship showroom in Al Quoz is just the beginning of what we have planned for this brand.”
The Jetour Trusted Preowned with its distinctive tagline, Transparent. Certified. Secured, promises that every pre-owned Jetour vehicle undergoes a comprehensive 100-point inspection process, ensuring each vehicle is thoroughly evaluated, certified and presented with full transparency, enabling customers to drive with complete confidence.
The showroom spans 1,650 square metres on the ground floor and has been designed to deliver modern and immersive customer experience. It features a premium customer lounge and dedicated merchandise zones, creating an elevated environment that reflects innovation and sophistication. Upon entering the showroom, customers are welcomed into a refined atmosphere that embodies prestige and forward-thinking design.
The Jetour Trusted Preowned showroom showcases the full range of Jetour models, from the luxury and high-performance T1 and T2 models, to the bold and commanding G700, as well as the versatile and adventure-ready Dashing, X50, X70 and X90 models designed to suit a variety of modern lifestyles.
Customers benefit from competitive market pricing, remaining main dealer warranty, a comprehensive 100-point inspections, full dealer service history, after-sales support, trade-in assistance, standard 1-year complimentary service contract, and flexible finance and insurance options.
The showroom is open from Monday to Saturday from 9am to 9pm, and every Sunday from 12pm to 9pm.
Visit the showroom in Al Quoz, Dubai near Onpassive Metro or call 800-JETOUR-CPO (53868-7276) to book a test drive.
To stay up to date, follow Jetour Trusted Preowned on META, Tiktok, Snapchat, X, YouTube @jetourtrustedpreowned
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.