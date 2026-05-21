Elite Group Holding debuts Jetour Trusted Preowned programme in the UAE

Driven by Elite Group Holding, the Jetour Trusted Preowned programme was launched on May 15 with the opening of its first flagship showroom in Al Quoz, Dubai in the UAE. The launch was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a celebratory event, hosting hundreds of guests, including media representatives, influencers, and VIP clients.

The Jetour Trusted Preowned is the official and certified dealer of pre-owned Jetour vehicles in the UAE. It offers transparency, unmatched reliability, and peace of mind to every customer purchasing a pre-owned Jetour vehicle in the UAE.

This milestone is another significant achievement for Elite Group Holding as it continues to expand its footprint not only within the automotive industry but also across a range of diversified sectors.