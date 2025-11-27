Mira Coral Bay unveils the world’s first multi-branded waterfront community

Marjan and Mira unite to present a project shaped by Mira’s signature luxury philosophy
Ras Al Khaimah is poised for a new era of luxury living following the recent unveiling of Mira Coral Bay, a landmark waterfront development and the world’s first multi-branded community.
Announced through a strategic partnership between Marjan and Mira Developments, the project establishes a new benchmark for design-led living on the shores of Al Mairid.
Mira Coral Bay will span 220,000 square metres and brings together 14 branded concepts.
The grand unveiling event in May saw international luxury leaders representing Dolce&Gabbana Casa, Bentley Home, ETRO Home, Jacob & Co., John Richmond and Trussardi, announce the project, underscoring its global significance.
Set against Ras Al Khaimah’s dramatic natural landscape, the development includes a five-star branded hotel, a 250-key resort, a state-of-the-art yacht club, two beach clubs, six clusters of villas totalling 165 units, two clusters of townhouses comprising 128 units, four apartment clusters with 650 units, and 10 premium branded restaurants.
The masterplan incorporates coral-inspired architecture and pedestrian-friendly pathways, aligning with Marjan’s commitment to elevating Al Mairid into a future-focused leisure hub.
During the unveiling, leadership from Marjan and Mira Developments framed Mira Coral Bay as a catalyst for economic expansion, tourism growth and global investor appeal. The development reinforces Mira Developments’ signature turnkey luxury philosophy, where fully furnished, brand-curated homes integrate high-end interiors, advanced technology and seamless lifestyle services.
With its multi-brand model, architectural ambition and partnerships with world-renowned design houses, Mira Coral Bay is set to position Ras Al Khaimah as one of the world’s most compelling destinations for elevated waterfront living.
