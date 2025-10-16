Minister Botchorishvili highlights strategic partnerships for Georgia's economic growth

Recent high-level meetings with UAE leaders have been key to advancing this agenda
For Minister of Foreign Affairs Maka Botchorishvili, security and stability are the essential foundations for economic development. “My priority is creating good relations with our strategic partners,” she says, citing visits to countries across the Gulf, Europe and Central Asia. “Our goal is to present Georgia as a reliable partner with significant business potential and opportunities.”
Recent high-level meetings with UAE leaders have been key to advancing this agenda. In January 2025, Botchorishvili accompanied Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze to meet President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Then in September, a meeting with UAE Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan—held ahead of the President’s state visit to Georgia later that month—saw the UAE convey its readiness to implement large-scale investment projects. “Georgia has many things to offer,” Botchorishvili says. “What we need is experienced and capable partners.”
