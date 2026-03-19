Millenium Group strengthens supply chain resilience amid global uncertainties

In line with the UAE’s strategic focus on food security, we have taken proactive steps to strengthen inventory planning and supply resilience. As part of our commitment to supporting the UAE’s food security framework, Millenium has ensured strong stock positions across key food ingredient categories, maintaining sufficient inventory to support the market for the coming months. At the same time, we remain well stocked across our other divisions, including industrial and specialty chemicals, enabling us to continue supporting a wide range of industries without disruption.