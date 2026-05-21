Meraki Developers’ vertically integrated vision to join Dubai’s Top 10 by 2030

Over the years, the team behind Meraki Developers has contributed to the construction and delivery of more than 110 projects across the UAE, building extensive expertise across design, engineering, and execution. Today, that experience is reflected in Meraki’s own approach to thoughtfully designed communities that place resident wellbeing at the center of the experience. This philosophy is especially evident in the company’s latest flagship development, Nirvana Residences I, located in Dubai Production City.