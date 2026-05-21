Meraki Developers’ vertically integrated vision to join Dubai’s Top 10 by 2030

Anchored in quality, community, and long-term liveability, making waves in UAE real estate
Ajay Rajendran has spent decades shaping some of the UAE’s most ambitious real estate developments, but his vision for Meraki Developers is rooted in something more personal: creating homes that genuinely improve the way people live.
As Founder and Chairman of Meraki Developers, Ajay brings with him over two decades of experience in the region’s real estate sector, having previously played a key leadership role at Sobha Group, where he contributed to landmark developments including District One at Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City. Today, under his leadership, Meraki Developers is emerging as one of Dubai’s most promising homegrown developers, known for its strong focus on quality, community, and long-term liveability.
What sets Meraki apart is its vertically integrated model. From design and engineering to construction and finishing, every stage of development is managed in-house. This approach allows the company to maintain greater control over quality, timelines, and execution. In a market where speed often takes priority, Ajay has built Meraki around consistency, detail, and trust.
Over the years, the team behind Meraki Developers has contributed to the construction and delivery of more than 110 projects across the UAE, building extensive expertise across design, engineering, and execution. Today, that experience is reflected in Meraki’s own approach to thoughtfully designed communities that place resident wellbeing at the center of the experience. This philosophy is especially evident in the company’s latest flagship development, Nirvana Residences I, located in Dubai Production City.
Designed around the principles of wellness-led urban living, the 22-storey residential tower features 392 residences alongside biophilic design elements and dedicated wellness spaces, referred to as Nirvana Groves. The project reflects a growing shift in Dubai’s real estate landscape, where buyers are increasingly prioritising lifestyle, greenery, wellbeing, and community-driven spaces alongside traditional investment value.
For Ajay, the future of real estate lies not just in building structures, but in shaping environments that people genuinely connect with. As Dubai continues to evolve into one of the world’s most competitive and forward-looking property markets, he believes developers have a larger responsibility to create homes that are sustainable, meaningful, and designed around the realities of modern life.
With a growing portfolio of projects and a long-term vision rooted in innovation, integrity, and quality of life, Meraki Developers is steadily shaping its place among Dubai’s next generation of influential developers. As the company expands its footprint across the UAE, it aspires to become one of Dubai’s top 10 developers by 2030 by creating vibrant communities that elevate people’s quality of life.