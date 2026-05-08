Meghna Group of Industries: Driving Bangladeshi industry

While MGI’s origins date to 1976 under Kamal Trading Company, its industrial journey began in 1989 with the establishment of Meghna Vegetable Oil Industries. The group was born of Kamal’s ambition to move beyond trading and build sustainable domestic industry. His deep experience in Bangladesh’s fragmented economy – and early exposure to the challenges of supply chain, packaging and quality control – informed a strategy centred on vertical integration, logistics efficiency and customer trust. This shaped MGI’s evolution into a diversified industrial giant that prioritises backward integration and supply-chain control. “For example, if we need bottles, we also try to produce the raw materials required to make those bottles,” Kamal explains. “We focus on the entire value chain and process integration.”