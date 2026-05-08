Meghna Group of Industries: Driving Bangladeshi industry

MGI’s diverse operations are spurring national development
Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) is one of Bangladesh’s largest and most diversified conglomerates. Comprising 57 industrial units with a workforce of over 65,000, its operations span sectors from FMCG to logistics, energy, building materials and petrochemicals, exporting to 52 countries worldwide. Its scale and reputation make it a pillar of the national economy: one in every two Bangladeshi households uses MGI products. “We consistently try to understand customer needs, trends and what they truly expect from us,” says Chairman and Managing Director Mostafa Kamal. “Earning customer trust is essential to sustaining ourselves in the market.”
While MGI’s origins date to 1976 under Kamal Trading Company, its industrial journey began in 1989 with the establishment of Meghna Vegetable Oil Industries. The group was born of Kamal’s ambition to move beyond trading and build sustainable domestic industry. His deep experience in Bangladesh’s fragmented economy – and early exposure to the challenges of supply chain, packaging and quality control – informed a strategy centred on vertical integration, logistics efficiency and customer trust. This shaped MGI’s evolution into a diversified industrial giant that prioritises backward integration and supply-chain control. “For example, if we need bottles, we also try to produce the raw materials required to make those bottles,” Kamal explains. “We focus on the entire value chain and process integration.”
We want UAE investors to see us as a reliable global partnerMostafa Kamal, Chairman and Managing Director - MGI
The group’s expansion has also fuelled national development, with MGI currently planning investments of $4 to $5 billion in areas including heavy industry, chemicals, energy and infrastructure. That long-term commitment to the country’s industrial growth is also reflected in its pioneering role in infrastructure development. MGI was the first conglomerate in Bangladesh to establish a private economic zone – the Meghna Economic Zone – and has since developed three more: Meghna Industrial Economic Zone, Comilla Economic Zone and Titas Economic Zone. Together, these have played a transformative role in attracting overseas companies for foreign direct investment. “We already host companies from Switzerland, India, Australia and Japan,” Kamal says. “International companies experience global-standard infrastructure and utilities, including gas and electricity.”
For UAE-based investors, the relevance is immediate. MGI’s economic zones offer turnkey operational infrastructure, backed by a leadership team experienced in international collaboration. “UAE investors can form joint ventures with us or use our land and infrastructure to operate their own facilities,” Kamal says, noting that the group is actively seeking co-investment and technology partnerships across a range of sectors of strategic interest to Gulf-based investors. “The government allows 100% repatriation of foreign investment and dividends, which makes economic zones particularly attractive.”
Opportunities are plentiful in a nation of more than 170 million people that is strategically located for exports and boasts growing consumer demand, competitive labour costs and expanding infrastructure. The government is actively courting foreign capital in industrial sectors and port operations, and GDP growth is forecast to rise from 4% to 6.3% by 2027. In parallel, Bangladesh’s education and training system is producing skilled technicians and engineers, boosting technical capability. “We need capital investment for medium, large and heavy industry projects, including machinery and equipment,” says Kamal. “We want UAE investors to see us as a reliable global partner.”