ADN Group: Transforming Bangladesh's connectivity

In the late 1990s, early internet access was expensive and slow, used mainly for basic browsing. In 2000, Bangladesh liberalised the sector so the private sector could distribute Internet access, and we entered telecommunications and connectivity by selling satellite bandwidth. The government later signed onto SEA-ME-WE 4, and by 2006 we decided that beyond systems integration, we should participate fully in telecommunications liberalisation to contribute to the country and the economy.