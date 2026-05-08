ADN Group: Transforming Bangladesh's connectivity

Founder Asif Mahmood casts the firm as an early telecom mover in local digital development
A spin-off from an IT retail firm, ADN evolved into a leading provider of systems integration, connectivity and telecom licensing. Listed since 2019, the group now generates about $25 million across subsidiaries, with a nationwide footprint and strategic global alliances. In this interview, founder Asif Mahmood outlines ADN’s trajectory so far and what comes next for the company.
ADN Telecom was founded in 2003, but our business started in 1990 when information technology in Bangladesh was in a very nascent state, and we operated essentially as a computer shop.
We became a partner of Wang, a US-based company, around mini-computers and mainframe concepts. As distributed computing and networking expanded, we moved into systems integration by building large networks as Bangladesh evolved toward being information technology-centric across government and the broader economy.
In the late 1990s, early internet access was expensive and slow, used mainly for basic browsing. In 2000, Bangladesh liberalised the sector so the private sector could distribute Internet access, and we entered telecommunications and connectivity by selling satellite bandwidth. The government later signed onto SEA-ME-WE 4, and by 2006 we decided that beyond systems integration, we should participate fully in telecommunications liberalisation to contribute to the country and the economy.
Our advantage is our long presence in Bangladesh, our physical footprint across the country
Our total revenue, including all subsidiaries of ADN Telecom, is around $25 million. We have a strong team, with many people who have been with us for 15 to 20 years. I consider our “ADN DNA” to be our people.
Our advantage is our long presence in Bangladesh, our physical footprint across the country, and internationally our position as a trusted partner of major global companies.
We evolved from systems integration to domestic connectivity and then international connectivity. We have also invested in voice services through IGW.
We became a listed company around 2019, so we operate with a board structure and hire international talent. Our expansion policy is driven by telecom experts in management, and the board includes independent directors and industry veterans.
With greater international connectivity and more data centres, Bangladesh could become a destination due to low-cost land, low-cost energy and a large population. AI is now taking a different leap and requires significant data centre capacity, processing, connectivity and cross-border bandwidth. The government is preparing to take advantage of new technology, and as a telecom company we expect to grow as well.
I would like to acknowledge the Gulf as a wealthy region whose sovereign funds and other mechanisms have contributed significantly to Bangladesh’s economy. The Gulf has consistently contributed through generating employment for Bangladeshi workers and through remittances, which provide Bangladesh an edge among similar countries. Foreign reserves have started growing, and this is the right time to enter because early entrants benefit more.
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