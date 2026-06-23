Medcare Hospital Al Safa successfully treats enlarged prostate, 9 times its normal size using Advanced Robotic Waterjet Therapy

Dr. Shanila Laiju CEO of Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres has added - Medcare’s rapid growth and early technological adoption of AI driven diagnostics and advanced Robotic Surgical systems have allowed for enhanced outcomes in patient care providing for far better precision and timelier and more accurate diagnosis. While brain navigation surgical systems and robotic guided orthopaedic surgeries have been taking place at Medcare for many years, in the last 12 months we have adopted AI diagnostics in cardiology and radiology care, as well as introducing a vaster surgical Robotic System in Medcare Hospital Sharjah with a secondary one to be added before the end of the year at Medcare Hospital Al Safa. These robotic surgical systems are some of the top ranked globally and used across a vast variety of surgical specialities bringing the best and most advanced Robotic surgical care to our patients.