This milestone highlights the company's rapid growth and the success of its omnichannel strategy, which seamlessly integrates physical and digital platforms to offer an exceptional cross-border payment experience. The new customer engagement center was also the 135th under LuLu Exchange, the company’s UAE division.

The 350th global customer engagement center at SATWA, Dubai was inaugurated by Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, the Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to the UAE. The inauguration taking place on the eve of the Philippines Independence Day lent added significance to the occasion, with the company dedicating the milestone ceremony to the Filipino community.

“It is a pleasure to be part of the inauguration of LuLu Financial Exchange’s 350th global customer engagement center here in Dubai, particularly as it coincides with the eve of the Philippines Independence Day,” says the Ambassador. “This event not only marks a significant milestone for LuLu Financial Holdings but also underscores the enduring and growing bond between the company and the Filipino community.”

"The inauguration of our 350th branch in Dubai represents a significant milestone in our journey of growth and innovation,” says Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director of LuLu Financial Holdings. “Our growth is a clear indicator that our approach is resonating with customers. We remain committed to innovation and excellence, providing our customers with reliable and convenient financial solutions."