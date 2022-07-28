Lincoln University of Business and Management (LUBM) was founded in 2014 with the purpose of bringing change to society and enriching human potential. Our founders, Mrs. Meghavi Banerjee, Mr. Bibin Thomas, and Mr. Krunal Trivedi shared a common goal, to provide high-quality & affordable education for professionals aspiring to make a positive change in their professional lives. As a result of this clear goal and ambition, team LUBM grew!
Over 4,600 students from 85+ nationalities have already graduated from our BA Hons, Diploma, and MBA programs, and we are only getting started. Our mission is to be the preferred higher education provider for working professionals in the Middle East and Africa. Our TNE partners include two renowned public universities from the UK, York St John University and University of the West of Scotland, and a private business school from Switzerland, i.e. Geneva Business school. These associations help us to make our learners dreams come true by helping them enhance their skills for a much boost in their professional life.
Depending on the learner’s requirements and profile, we guide our learners to pursue the program which would suit their needs and give them maximum exposure. For example- We offer 2 elaborate programs for Project Management professionals, one from York St John University MBA in Project & Operations management is suitable to professionals seeking overall business understanding while MSc Project management from University of the West of Scotland, UK focuses of developing in-depth technical context in projects with business scenarios.
With an ambitious team of professionals who share the same passion, we go that extra mile in delivering the best student learning environment and experience to our learners. The duration of all our programs range from 12-15 months with classes conducted only on Weekends. The main difference between us and the rest lies in the quality of education, flexibility in learning, practicality of modules, easy assessments and the rigor of growth we offer. Our Student testimonials speak for themselves as we deliver what we promise which is providing the best learning experience & student support.