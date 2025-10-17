Build strength through wellness after breast cancer treatment

“The evidence is strongest for maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, eating a diet rich in whole plant-based foods, limiting alcohol, and managing stress. These choices, when sustained over time, help reduce inflammation, support immune function, and lower recurrence risk,” he explains.

Most survivors can begin gentle wellness routines soon after completing treatment — under medical supervision. “Ideally, this is done with a coordinated team that includes the oncologist, surgeon, rehab specialists, and a lifestyle medicine expert,” says Dr Matalkah.

“Starting early, even with small steps, helps rebuild strength and promotes mental well-being.”

Healthy habits for long-term gains