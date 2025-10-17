Build strength through wellness after breast cancer treatment

Holistic wellness, nutrition, and emotional balance are central to sustained recovery
Doctors say the transition from patient to survivor is one of the most critical phases in a woman’s health journey and lifestyle choices play a powerful role in preventing recurrence and improving quality of life.
“Treatment plays a significant role in long-term health after breast cancer; however, prevention is even more important and could avoid the need for treatment in the first place,” says Dr Ahmad Matalkah, Staff Physician, Breast Surgery at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.
“The evidence is strongest for maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, eating a diet rich in whole plant-based foods, limiting alcohol, and managing stress. These choices, when sustained over time, help reduce inflammation, support immune function, and lower recurrence risk,” he explains.
Most survivors can begin gentle wellness routines soon after completing treatment — under medical supervision. “Ideally, this is done with a coordinated team that includes the oncologist, surgeon, rehab specialists, and a lifestyle medicine expert,” says Dr Matalkah.
“Starting early, even with small steps, helps rebuild strength and promotes mental well-being.”
Echoing this, Dr Nita Zaji, Specialist Breast Surgeon at Medcare Women & Children Hospital, says, “Research shows that certain habits can help reduce risk and promote overall well-being. Engaging in regular physical activity, at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week, is associated with a lower risk of breast cancer. Maintaining a healthy body weight, especially after menopause, is also important, as excess weight and obesity are linked to a higher risk of developing the disease.”
She adds, “While lifestyle choices alone cannot eliminate the risk, they play a vital role in keeping the body healthier and more resilient, and when combined with timely screening, they form the best defence we currently have against breast cancer.”
For many women, regaining control after cancer means redefining what wellness looks like.
Dr Roshan Koshy Jacob, Consultant Medical Oncology at NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah, explains that even modest lifestyle changes can significantly lower recurrence risk.
“Exercise is a top game-changer. Just 150 minutes a week of moderate activity like brisk walking can make a big difference,” he says. “Pair that with a balanced, plant-forward diet – more fruits, veggies, whole grains, and fewer processed foods – and you’re giving your body the best support.”
He says that sleep and stress often go unnoticed but play major roles in hormone balance and immunity. “Aim for 7-8 hours of quality sleep and find ways to manage stress, be it yoga, journaling, or just time with loved ones,” said Dr Jacob. “The best part? These changes are not only protective, they also help you feel better, stronger, and more in control. It’s not about perfection; it’s about progress and consistency.”
Even as patients regain strength, fatigue and hormonal changes can persist long after treatment.
“Fatigue, weight changes, and hormonal shifts are common after treatment; that’s why personalised plans matter,” says Dr Matalkah. “We focus on gradual, low-impact exercises like walking or yoga, paired with anti-inflammatory foods that support hormone balance and energy. It’s not a one-size-fits-all model; we tailor recovery to each patient’s needs. Plans are adjusted based on how a patient feels physically and emotionally.”
According to Dr Jacob, many survivors can safely ease into structured programmes within a few weeks, provided they have medical supervision. “Each person’s recovery is different, depending on the type of treatment they had,” he says. “Ideally, programmes should be supervised by a team familiar with cancer recovery, including an oncologist, physiotherapist, and certified fitness or nutrition expert.”
Dr Soha Abdelbaky, Consultant Medical Oncologist at Medcare Hospital Sharjah, says post-treatment fatigue and hormonal changes are common, especially due to chemotherapy-induced ovarian suppression, endocrine therapy or radiation effect.
“Studies show that moderate aerobic activity like walking, cycling, or swimming – combined with resistance training – can significantly reduce fatigue, improve cardiovascular health, and maintain muscle mass, even in women on hormone therapy,” she explains.
Nutrition also plays a key role. “Treatment can alter metabolism, appetite, and weight,” she says. “We encourage a plant-forward, protein-rich diet with antioxidant-rich foods to support recovery and immune function. Omega-3s, vitamin D, and calcium are emphasised for bone and heart health, especially in women receiving aromatase inhibitors.”
Structured wellness is not an afterthought, it’s a continuation of healing.
Dr Keerthi Banavara Ravi, Consultant Surgical Oncology at Zulekha Hospital Dubai & Sharjah, emphasises that light physical activity, such as gentle walking or yoga, can begin even during treatment if tolerated.
“Women who maintain even low-level activity during treatment experience less fatigue, better mood and sleep, faster recovery, and lower long-term recurrence risk,” he says.
After treatment, Dr Ravi recommends structured wellness programmes combining exercise, nutrition counselling, and stress management as soon as wounds are healed and fatigue is manageable.
Dr Ravi also stressed the importance of maintaining a healthy body weight and following prescribed endocrine therapies. “Large studies show that women who maintain or achieve a BMI in the normal range after treatment have up to 30-40 per cent lower risk of recurrence and death.”
Dr Najeeb Behzad Mohammed, Specialist Medical Oncology, Zulekha Hospital Sharjah, says that fatigue and hormonal fluctuations are among the most common long-term challenges survivors face. “These effects often result from anaemia, altered metabolism, medication side effects, stress, or disrupted sleep.”
“We adopt a personalised survivorship approach where fitness and nutrition are tailored to each patient’s treatment history and health status,” he says. “Non-pharmacologic strategies such as yoga, mindfulness, and paced breathing are proven to reduce hot flashes and improve sleep. When needed, we consider non-hormonal medications to control severe menopausal symptoms.”
As Dr Matalkah says, the journey towards long-term well-being is about empowering survivors to take control of their health again. “With the right guidance, structure, and support, life after cancer can be not just about survival but about thriving.”
Finishing breast cancer treatment brings relief, but it also marks the start of a new phase – remission. Doctors highlight that consistent follow-up and medical monitoring are critical to detect any signs of recurrence early and ensure survivors remain healthy in the years ahead.
“Follow-up care typically includes clinical exams every few months in the first years, then less frequently over time,” says Dr Ahmad Matalkah, Staff Physician, Breast Surgery, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.
“Imaging is done based on risk, but beyond that, we encourage ongoing check-ins around nutrition, emotional health, and stress. Recovery isn’t just a phase you move through; it’s a long-term journey, and staying connected to your care team helps make that journey a healthy one.”
Dr Roshan Koshy Jacob, Consultant Medical Oncology at NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah, adds that survivorship isn’t just about being cancer-free; it’s about living well beyond cancer. He recommends a structured follow-up plan with physical check-ups every 3–6 months for the first few years, along with annual imaging and periodic blood tests. “Think of it as a wellness check-in, not just a cancer check-up,” he says.
Dr Soha Abdelbaky, Consultant Medical Oncologist at Medcare Hospital Sharjah, explains that survivorship care involves comprehensive, multidisciplinary monitoring beyond initial treatment. This includes “routine clinical exams, mammograms, and imaging scheduled according to international guidelines,” as well as blood work to monitor hormone and organ health.
Dr Abdelbaky stresses that emotional well-being is just as crucial as regular medical follow-ups. “Anxiety, depression and fear of recurrence are common. Survivorship care includes screening for psychological distress and referral to counselling, support groups, or cognitive-behavioral therapy.”
Dr Najeeb Behzad Mohammed, Specialist Medical Oncology at Zulekha Hospital Sharjah, agrees. “Survivorship is the next phase of treatment.” His team follows a structured model that includes clinical reviews every 3–6 months, annual imaging, and screening for long-term effects. “This ensures continuity of care and empowers each woman to thrive beyond cancer — not merely survive it.”
