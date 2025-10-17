Zulekha Hospital's multidisciplinary approach revolutionises breast cancer care

Every breast cancer case is different. According to Dr Bharadwaj Ponnada, Specialist Medical Oncology, Zulekha Hospital Dubai, treatment planning begins with a detailed understanding of the cancer’s type, stage, and genetic profile, along with the patient’s health and preferences. He explains, “The goal is to create a plan that is scientifically strong and personally meaningful for the patient.”

This process involves evaluating tumour biology, available therapies such as chemotherapy or hormone therapy, and overall treatment goals. Collaboration within the multidisciplinary team ensures that every treatment plan is comprehensive, effective, and compassionate.