Zulekha Hospital's multidisciplinary approach revolutionises breast cancer care

Ensuring every woman receives complete support for health and well-being
Breast cancer treatment today is no longer the work of one specialist or a single form of therapy. It is a coordinated effort that brings together oncologists, surgeons, radiologists, psychologists, and physiotherapists. Each plays a vital role in guiding patients from diagnosis to recovery. At Zulekha Hospital, this collaborative approach ensures that every woman receives not just medical care, but complete support for her physical and emotional well-being.
Every breast cancer case is different. According to Dr Bharadwaj Ponnada, Specialist Medical Oncology, Zulekha Hospital Dubai, treatment planning begins with a detailed understanding of the cancer’s type, stage, and genetic profile, along with the patient’s health and preferences. He explains, “The goal is to create a plan that is scientifically strong and personally meaningful for the patient.”
This process involves evaluating tumour biology, available therapies such as chemotherapy or hormone therapy, and overall treatment goals. Collaboration within the multidisciplinary team ensures that every treatment plan is comprehensive, effective, and compassionate.
Dr Rham Zaki, Consultant Oncology, Zulekha Hospital Sharjah, highlights how teamwork between oncologists, surgeons, and radiologists leads to better results. “When experts meet regularly to discuss cases, decisions become clearer and more precise,” she says. These meetings, known as tumor boards, help align surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy for the best outcomes.
This coordination improves survival rates, reduces complications, and provides patients the reassurance that a full team is supporting their recovery.
For many women, choosing between mastectomy and breast-conserving surgery can be difficult. Dr Sameh Aboamer, Consultant Surgical Oncology, Zulekha Hospital, explains that the decision depends on tumor size, location, genetic markers, and patient preference. “If the tumor is small and positioned favourably, breast-conserving surgery can offer excellent results without compromising safety,” he says.
Advances in oncoplastic and reconstructive surgery now allow many women to preserve their breast with confidence and comfort.
Dr Lina Kouachi, Specialist General Surgeon, Zulekha Hospital Dubai, emphasises that breast cancer care extends far beyond surgery. “The general surgeon often begins the journey by diagnosing the lump, performing biopsies, and coordinating with oncologists for further planning,” she says.
This collaboration ensures that surgery fits within a larger treatment strategy and that each step is carefully timed for the best possible results.
Fear often prevents women from seeking help when they notice breast changes. Dr Farhat Arsalan, Consultant General Surgery, Zulekha Hospital Sharjah, reminds women that early detection saves lives.
“Stage one and two breast cancers have survival rates close to 100 percent, but the chances drop sharply at later stages,” she explains. Regular screening helps detect cancer early, often before symptoms appear, allowing for simpler and more effective treatment.
A breast cancer diagnosis affects the body and the mind. Parvati V. Raveendran, Psychologist, explains that patients often experience anxiety, sadness, or changes in self-image. “Hope should always be realistic,” she says. “It’s about encouraging small victories and acknowledging what is difficult.”
Body image challenges such as hair loss or surgical scars can also impact confidence. Offering empathy and options such as wigs, scarves, or reconstruction helps patients regain control over how they feel and see themselves.
Physical recovery is another key part of treatment. Malini Subramaniam, HOD – Physiotherapy, Zulekha Hospital Dubai, notes that many women experience stiffness or swelling after surgery. “Physiotherapy helps them regain mobility, strength, and confidence,” she explains.
Through guided exercises, scar care, and lymphatic drainage, patients can return to their normal activities and feel physically renewed.
Zulekha Hospital’s multidisciplinary model ensures that every patient receives seamless, compassionate, and personalised care. Each case is discussed collectively, each decision made with precision, and every step taken with the patient’s comfort in mind.
Dr Keerthi Banavara Ravi, Consultant Surgical Oncology, Zulekha Hospital Dubai & Sharjah.
Dr Najeeb Behzad Mohammed, Specialist Medical Oncology, Zulekha Hospital Sharjah.
For appointments, visit Zulekha Hospital or call 600 52 4442.
Our team is here to support you at every step of your journey toward recovery and well-being.
