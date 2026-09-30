Kripa Gokal Dewani: Making healthy eating truly achievable

Empowering parents with quick, evidence-based meals that make wellness realistic
Where did your journey with nutrition begin?
My journey into nutrition began with my children and my interest in their health. My academic background in Chemistry gave me a strong scientific foundation to understand nutrition at a celular level and to follow evidence based research.
Chemistry taught me to look beyond food simply as something we eat and to understand it in terms of its components and their roles in the body. Proteins, carbohydrates, fats, fiber, hormones, vitamins and minerals all participate in chemical and biochemical reactions that influence energy production, metabolism and normal physiological function. That scientific perspective naturally led me towards nutrition and sparked my interest in applying my knowledge of chemistry to the science of food and health. The real turning point came when I became a mother of three. Nutrition was no longer something I approached only from a scientific perspective; it became part of everyday family life. Like many parents, I experienced the challenge of wanting to prepare nutritious meals while managing a busy schedule.
That experience inspired my focus on 15-minute recipes. I realised that one of the biggest barriers to eating well is often not a lack of knowledge or good intentions, but simply a lack of time. I wanted to combine my scientific background with practical, everyday solutions, showing that nutritious food can also be simple, accessible and convenient.”
What were the biggest challenges, and what kept you going?
The most obvious challenge was the one I created 15min mom to solve: balancing motherhood with a thriving career as a nutrition scientist and entrepreneur. Another significant challenge was establishing my niche in an already crowded wellness space. Plant-based nutrition has gained traction, but it was and still is an area where misinformation abounds. What kept me going was purpose. My resilience came from knowing that my work directly improves lives and health outcomes.
Which achievement are you most proud of, and why?
While I’m grateful for every milestone, I’m most proud of the impact I’ve had on family health and the normalization of plant-based eating among parents who previously felt it was unrealistic or complicated. The fact that my platform has grown into a movement where healthy eating feels achievable rather than aspirational, that parents feel empowered rather than judged, is deeply meaningful.