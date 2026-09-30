Kripa Gokal Dewani: Making healthy eating truly achievable

Chemistry taught me to look beyond food simply as something we eat and to understand it in terms of its components and their roles in the body. Proteins, carbohydrates, fats, fiber, hormones, vitamins and minerals all participate in chemical and biochemical reactions that influence energy production, metabolism and normal physiological function. That scientific perspective naturally led me towards nutrition and sparked my interest in applying my knowledge of chemistry to the science of food and health. The real turning point came when I became a mother of three. Nutrition was no longer something I approached only from a scientific perspective; it became part of everyday family life. Like many parents, I experienced the challenge of wanting to prepare nutritious meals while managing a busy schedule.