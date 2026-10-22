Kabrita joins Baby Expo Dubai to support parents through every stage of parenthood

Discover brand’s approach to quality and nutritional innovation at the turnkey exhibition
Parenthood is full of firsts. The first smile, the first steps and the many decisions that come with raising a little one. Among them, nutrition remains a top priority, but today’s parents are looking beyond nutritional benefits alone. Safety, quality and transparency are becoming just as important when choosing products for their children. From October 22 to 24, Kabrita will be joining Baby Expo Dubai, bringing its expertise in goat milk-based nutrition and commitment to supporting families to one of the region’s family-focused events. Find them at booth 95!
Across the UAE and wider Middle East, parents are becoming more informed about their children’s nutritional needs. They want to understand what’s in their little ones’ milk, where ingredients come from, and the standards behind the products they choose.
Rooted in Dutch dairy heritage, Kabrita brings together expertise in goat milk nutrition, carefully developed formulations and a strong focus on quality.
With goat milk at the heart of its products, the brand offers families another option to explore, encouraging informed choices based on each child’s age and individual nutritional needs.
As research continues to explore the relationship between early nutrition and long-term wellbeing, gut health is receiving increasing attention, particularly during the first 1,000 days of life. This period, from pregnancy through a child’s second birthday, is an important window for growth and development, including the establishment of the gut microbiota, the community of microorganisms living in the digestive tract. Early nutrition plays a role in this developing ecosystem, making it an important area of focus for nutritional research and innovation.
Recognising this, Kabrita has recently introduced its most advanced goat milk-based formula, reflecting the brand’s focus on early-life nutrition and the evolving needs of families. Goat milk naturally differs from cow’s milk in its protein and fat composition, making it an interesting area of nutritional research. Kabrita builds on these characteristics through carefully developed formulations and ingredients selected with children’s nutritional needs in mind.
The brand’s approach goes beyond introducing new products. It also focuses on helping parents better understand nutrition and feel confident asking questions and exploring their options.
For Kabrita Baby Expo Dubai is an opportunity to bring these conversations to life.
Throughout the three-day event, families can meet the Kabrita team, discover more about its goat milk-based products and learn about the brand’s approach to quality and nutritional innovation. Visitors can also enjoy a family photobooth and cotton candy, adding a little fun to the experience. Families can visit Kabrita at Baby Expo Dubai from October 22–24, 2026, to discover more about the brand and its approach to supporting parents throughout their journey.