Kabrita joins Baby Expo Dubai to support parents through every stage of parenthood

Parenthood is full of firsts. The first smile, the first steps and the many decisions that come with raising a little one. Among them, nutrition remains a top priority, but today’s parents are looking beyond nutritional benefits alone. Safety, quality and transparency are becoming just as important when choosing products for their children. From October 22 to 24, Kabrita will be joining Baby Expo Dubai, bringing its expertise in goat milk-based nutrition and commitment to supporting families to one of the region’s family-focused events. Find them at booth 95!