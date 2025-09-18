JD Malat Gallery Dubai unveils 'Made in the UAE' to spotlight emerging artists

Five artists to be selected for a December 2025 group exhibition in Dubai
JD Malat Gallery has announced the launch of 'Made in the UAE', a groundbreaking curatorial initiative designed to spotlight the next generation of contemporary artists working within the United Arab Emirates
Open to artists across painting, photography, sculpture, installation and video, the initiative invites submissions from those with a strong vision and an innovative approach to material and form. A panel of regional curators and international art professionals will review entries, selecting five artists to showcase their work in a group exhibition at JD Malat Gallery Dubai in December 2025.
Jean-David Malat, Founder of JD Malat Gallery, emphasised the significance of uncovering fresh perspectives through an open call.
“The thrill of uncovering unique voices and fresh perspectives that challenge and enrich the way we see art today is what excites me most,” he said.
In describing the UAE art scene in just three words, Malat chose: “dynamic, ambitious, evolving.”
Since opening its Dubai gallery, JD Malat has been committed to connecting global and local voices.
“True cultural growth happens when global and local voices connect,” Malat noted. “By investing in
local ecosystems, we create opportunities, foster exchange and help artists find an international stage.”
He sees the UAE as a uniquely fertile ground for nurturing contemporary art: “The UAE is a crossroads of cultures, ideas and influences. It provides artists with both a global audience and a supportive environment that values innovation and tradition side by side.”
Malat shared the qualities he will personally be seeking in submissions:
“Authenticity, originality and a strong artistic voice – I want to feel the artist’s unique vision and their courage to push boundaries.”
He hopes Made in the UAE will not only highlight new voices within the country but also increase the visibility of Emirati and UAE-based artists on the international stage.
“I hope it will open new doors, creating meaningful opportunities for artists here to be seen, collected and celebrated on the world stage.”
For those considering entering their first open call, Malat’s advice is simple: “Be fearless and true to your voice. Don’t try to fit into trends – authenticity is what makes your work stand out.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox