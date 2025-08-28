IoBM launches Yoojel, Digiex, and Cellisys

Launch helps redefine digital and biotech landscape
The Innovation Business Machine (IoBM), a technology company from Dubai and a true global leader in the tech space, just announced three significant game changers: Yoojel, an AI-native intelligent search engine; Digiex, the next-generation crypto card platform; and Cellisys, an evolutionary Human Cell Programming AI Lab. These platforms are integral to IoBM’s aspirational future of creating intelligent, secure, and integrated tools that shape a future of seamless interactions with technology.
Yoojel: The intelligent browser of the future
Yoojel has been designed as a simple AI-powered search engine described to really change the way people interact with the web. From contextual intelligence in real-time to predictive search results and an adaptable interface, Yoojel modifies web browsing from classic link-finding to knowledge discovery.
Among the important features are an AI search oriented toward user intent, minimal interface design for distraction-free usage, privacy-first architecture, the application of local storage principles, and seamless integration with smart wallets, productivity tools, and cloud services.
Founder and CEO of IoBM Muhammad Umair Saeed says, “Yoojel isn’t just another browser; it’s your intelligent gateway to the web. We built Yoojel to represent a future in which browsing is no longer about finding links but rather about finding knowledge.”
Digiex: Smart spending for a borderless lifestyle
We already introduced Yoojel a way to spend in the real world with digital currencies but if that wasn’t enough, we also have Digiex, which offers real-time crypto-to-fiat conversion, allowing users to transact seamlessly with merchants across the globe. Digiex supports multiple blockchains, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether, giving merchants unlimited options.
The platform offers smart invoicing, AI-powered spend analytics, layered security, and full wallet management; it is targeted to professionals, traders, digital nomads, enterprises, and the unbanked.
“Digiex is connecting the whole crypto ecosystem with everyday finances, and we are enabling a truly digital financial lifestyle,” said Saeed.
Cellisys: Harnessing AI to reprogram human cells
While IoBM is traditionally seen through the frameworks of fintech and digital tools, the institute has a new service offering: Cellisys. Cellisys is an AI-led Human Cell Programming Lab, which aims to disrupt regenerative medicine and precision medicine. Cellisys combines artificial intelligence and cellular engineering to reprogram human cells into therapy, therapeutically advance clinical longevity, and improve resistance against diseases.
“This is life science and intelligent automation coming together,” Saeed said. “Cellisys will define the future of personalized medicine.”
Muhammad Umair Saeed: Leading with Vision
Muhammad Umair Saeed: Leading with Vision

Muhammad Umair Saeed is a billionaire entrepreneur, Founder and President of the IoBM. He is an investor and thought leader known for his work in Artificial Intelligence, blockchain, digital identity, and post-quantum cryptography.
Under Saeed’s guidance, IoBM has launched businesses in fintech, smart wallets, cloud fabric, metaverse technologies, and cybersecurity. His views on user sovereignty and privacy-first computing have also set the underpinnings for Yoojel, Digiex, and now Cellisys.
Saeed’s philosophy goes far beyond the commercial track; in seeking out opportunities, while jointly and separately using firsthand accounts from worldwide financial institutions, blockchain consortia, and AI research institutes, he emphasises innovation that puts humanity first. From post-quantum secure systems to blockchain utilized in businesses responding to e-commerce growth, there’s not been anything Saeed cannot cross, pursue, or break in technology.
Through Yoojel, Digiex, and Cellisys, Saeed and IoBM are carving new paths for what we call commerce in a future world not only our browsing or spending activities but also potentially how we treat human health. The purpose is straightforward, build intentional innovations to liberate people, transform industry, and build the beyond.
