The Al Dobowi Group was formed in 1976 to address the needs of a growing tyre management and service industry in the Middle East.

We have grown beyond tyre management and provide all the solutions that our clients need with regard to motion. These include batteries for motive power and automotive batteries, oils and lubricants, conveyor belt systems and technical rubber products.

Al Dobowi is a globally renowned systems and solutions provider for tyre management, power storage, industrial rubber, material handling and fluid management industries.

Al Dobowi Group’s companies have a significant presence in over 10 countries and employ over 2,000 people, functioning collectively as a unified corporate enterprise focused on excelling in the business of manufacturing and distribution.

We contract manufacture our tyres in some of the largest tyre plants in Asia, using our equipment as well as research and development. We are the largest battery manufacturer in the MENA region and provide both automotive and industrial solutions that power the world’s diversified economic activities.

Eternity Technologies

Leading industrial manufacturer in the UAE, Eternity Technologies is one of the fastest growing industrial battery companies in the world, offering a wide range of industrial batteries and services for material handling equipment such as electric forklifts and renewable energy storage, such as off grid solar systems. Eternity Technologies operate from a unique global and regional state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, specialising in the manufacture and supply of industry leading, high performance industrial batteries.

Founded in 2011 by Al Dobowi Group in Ras Al Khaimah, Eternity Technologies soon became a growing force in the manufacturing of lead acid batteries for the motive power battery market, supporting applications such as electric forklift trucks. In 2014, Eternity Technologies launched its full range of OPzV & OPzS batteries to serve the global standby power market; and in 2020, it further expanded its portfolio and manufacturing capabilities with the introduction of 6V and 12V Gel Blocs to serve light traction and standby renewable applications.