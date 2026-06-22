Industry-driven learning takes hold in UAE higher education

Workplace-focused programmes aim to close the gap between study and careers
For generations, earning a university degree was widely regarded as the passport to professional success. Today, however, securing that first job after graduation is only one measure of career readiness. Technological advances, new industries and changing business realities are raising the importance of skills that extend beyond academic achievement.
Employers are seeking graduates who can collaborate across disciplines, adapt to new challenges and contribute to innovation. As job roles become more versatile and career paths less predictable, the ability to continuously learn and apply knowledge in different contexts is becoming as valuable as subject-matter expertise.
This places universities at the centre of a critical discussion about workforce preparedness. Across the UAE, higher education institutions are redefining how learning is delivered, moving beyond traditional degree structures to prepare students with a broader set of capabilities that align with the realities of a changing economy.
A key part of this change is the growing emphasis on interdisciplinary education.
As businesses and industries increasingly operate across technology, data, management and creativity, universities are seeking ways to break down traditional academic silos and expose students to multiple fields of knowledge.
According to Dr Kavita Shukla, Head of Campus – Dubai, SP Jain School of Global Management, the changing nature of work is reshaping expectations of graduates entering the workforce.
“The way students learn today needs to reflect the way industries are changing. Employers are increasingly looking for graduates who can combine business knowledge with an understanding of technology, data, and innovation. At SP Jain, this thinking is built into the design of our programmes.”
Dr Shukla points to courses such as the institution’s Bachelor of Business Administration with specialisation in Artificial Intelligence in Business, alongside programmes including the Bachelor of Data Science and Master of AI in Business, as examples of how universities are integrating technology and management to prepare students for emerging opportunities.
A similar emphasis on interdisciplinary learning is evident at the University of Dubai, where academic programmes are designed in consultation with industry and aligned with changing workforce requirements.
Prof. Hussain Al-Ahmed, Provost, University of Dubai, says institutions must equip students with a combination of technical expertise and broader professional capabilities.
“By combining academic excellence with industry engagement and interdisciplinary learning, we prepare graduates who are adaptable, innovative, and ready to contribute meaningfully to a rapidly evolving global economy,” says Prof. Al-Ahmed.
Interdisciplinary learning is gaining prominence as graduates are now expected to work across multiple sectors, technologies and roles during their careers. Exposure to different perspectives, educators say, helps students strengthen problem-solving skills, improve adaptability and gain a deeper understanding of complex challenges that do not fit clearly within a single discipline.
Sajesh Nambiar, Head of Student Recruitment and Admissions at the University of West London (UWL) – Ras Al Khaimah Campus, says that interdisciplinary learning is important in helping graduates develop transferable skills.
“We recognise that today’s employers increasingly seek graduates with versatile and transferable skills. Our programmes are designed to foster interdisciplinary learning, combining business with technology, creativity with analytics, and academic theory with real-world application,” says Nambiar.
At the same time, industry engagement is playing a larger role in shaping academic programmes. Employers, professional bodies and industry advisory boards are contributing to curriculum design, helping institutions ensure that course content reflects current workplace expectations and emerging skills requirements.
These partnerships are also creating opportunities for internships, applied projects, mentorship and experiential learning, giving students valuable exposure to professional environments before they graduate.
At SP Jain, industry engagement forms an integral part of programme development and student learning. Dr Shukla says the institution works closely with employers and industry stakeholders to ensure students are developing relevant skills.
“We regularly engage with employers, industry experts, alumni, and advisory boards to ensure our programmes remain aligned with the skills organisations are seeking today and in the future.”
Alongside curriculum development, students gain practical exposure through experiential learning opportunities.
“Students also learn by doing internships, live industry projects, guest lectures, and hands-on learning opportunities that give them the chance to apply classroom concepts in real-world settings and build confidence before entering the workforce.” Dr Shukla explains.
She adds that SP Jain’s multi-city learning model spanning Dubai, Singapore, Mumbai, Sydney and London further broadens students’ understanding of global business environments and cross-cultural collaboration.
The University of Dubai has also embedded industry participation into both programme development and classroom delivery.
According to Prof. Al-Ahmed, collaboration with employers, advisory boards and alumni provides valuable insight into emerging trends and competencies required by organisations. “Industry collaboration has become a fundamental pillar of modern higher education, ensuring that academic programmes remain relevant, future-focused, and aligned with evolving workforce needs,” he says.
A distinctive feature of the university’s approach is the involvement of industry practitioners in curriculum design and teaching.
“Industry practitioners are engaged in the delivery of major courses, providing students with a minimum of 10 hours of instruction that brings practical industry insights and real-world perspectives into the classroom,” says Prof. Al-Ahmed.
For students, this connection between academic theory and professional practice can provide a clearer understanding of industry expectations while strengthening workplace readiness.
Industry collaboration is also central to the academic strategy at the University of West London – Ras Al Khaimah Campus.
Nambiar says partnerships with employers and professional bodies help ensure programmes remain aligned with both current and future workforce requirements.
“At the University of West London Ras Al Khaimah, industry collaboration is at the heart of our academic approach. Employers, industry advisory boards, and professional bodies actively contribute to programme development, ensuring our curricula remain aligned with current and emerging workforce needs,” says Nambiar.
These collaborations extend beyond curriculum design to include guest lectures, industry-led projects, internships and professional engagement activities that expose students to real-world business environments.
“By combining industry relevance with interdisciplinary education, UWL RAK prepares students not only for the jobs of today but also for the opportunities of tomorrow. Our graduates leave with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to innovate, lead, and thrive in an increasingly dynamic and interconnected global economy,” Nambiar adds. ■