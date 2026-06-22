Industry-driven learning takes hold in UAE higher education

“We recognise that today’s employers increasingly seek graduates with versatile and transferable skills. Our programmes are designed to foster interdisciplinary learning, combining business with technology, creativity with analytics, and academic theory with real-world application,” says Nambiar.

At the same time, industry engagement is playing a larger role in shaping academic programmes. Employers, professional bodies and industry advisory boards are contributing to curriculum design, helping institutions ensure that course content reflects current workplace expectations and emerging skills requirements.

These partnerships are also creating opportunities for internships, applied projects, mentorship and experiential learning, giving students valuable exposure to professional environments before they graduate.

Bridging classroom and industry

At SP Jain, industry engagement forms an integral part of programme development and student learning. Dr Shukla says the institution works closely with employers and industry stakeholders to ensure students are developing relevant skills.

“We regularly engage with employers, industry experts, alumni, and advisory boards to ensure our programmes remain aligned with the skills organisations are seeking today and in the future.”

Alongside curriculum development, students gain practical exposure through experiential learning opportunities.

“Students also learn by doing internships, live industry projects, guest lectures, and hands-on learning opportunities that give them the chance to apply classroom concepts in real-world settings and build confidence before entering the workforce.” Dr Shukla explains.

She adds that SP Jain’s multi-city learning model spanning Dubai, Singapore, Mumbai, Sydney and London further broadens students’ understanding of global business environments and cross-cultural collaboration.

The University of Dubai has also embedded industry participation into both programme development and classroom delivery.

According to Prof. Al-Ahmed, collaboration with employers, advisory boards and alumni provides valuable insight into emerging trends and competencies required by organisations. “Industry collaboration has become a fundamental pillar of modern higher education, ensuring that academic programmes remain relevant, future-focused, and aligned with evolving workforce needs,” he says.

A distinctive feature of the university’s approach is the involvement of industry practitioners in curriculum design and teaching.

“Industry practitioners are engaged in the delivery of major courses, providing students with a minimum of 10 hours of instruction that brings practical industry insights and real-world perspectives into the classroom,” says Prof. Al-Ahmed.