It’s a unique celebration of the Indian Holi festival at Taj JLT with Colour Yoga, set against the stunning backdrop of Dubai Marina skyline, offering guests a serene sanctuary with a mesmerising cityscape that transitions seamlessly from dawn to dusk. With the Holi festival coinciding with Ramadan this year, Taj JLT is embracing a unique approach to honour this vibrant occasion by spearheading the redefinition of Holi celebrations with a joyful fusion.
They are thrilled to introduce a wellness activation through colour-themed yoga, infusing an energetic twist into the festivities. The event will feature invigorating colour-themed yoga sessions, incorporating colour visualisation meditation associated with various chakras. The venue will be adorned with colourful yoga mats, blocks, and straps, creating an immersive and vibrant ambiance.
Expert wellness instructors Mela, RYT Hatha Yoga instructor, Vinyasa, and Sound Therapy Certified, along with George, Sunset Vinyasa Yoga with Sound Therapy instructor, will lead participants through rejuvenating yoga and sound healing sessions. Participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mats for an enhanced experience.
Itinerary
4pm: Welcome and introduction
4pm-4.30pm: Colour Yoga by Mela
4.30pm-5pm: Sound Healing Session by George for deep relaxation
Networking, healthy bites for non-fasting participants, and thank you goodie bags
6.30pm (optional): Special 15 per cent discount for all participants for iftar at Shamiana
Call: For more information and bookings contact Amruta Ail on +971 50 3395422 or email amruta.ail@tajhotels.com