India at 80: The 2047 challenge

The results are visible across India. Public capital expenditure has increased from about INR2 trillion (Dh87 billion) a decade ago to over INR12 trillion in the latest Union Budget, transforming highways, airports, freight corridors, ports and logistics infrastructure. The National Highway network has expanded from around 91,000 km in 2014 to over 146,000 km today, while the operational metro rail network has grown from just five cities to around two dozen cities. The number of operational airports has nearly doubled, improving regional connectivity and bringing more parts of the country into the mainstream of economic activity.