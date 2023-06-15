The inaugural Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum today opened to a packed house of industry experts and IT professionals at the Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel.
Experts from leading organisations in the UAE have converged in Dubai to discuss the challenges and threats companies face as they undergo digital transformation. Over seven panel discussions spread across the day, business leaders and industry experts will delve deep into the risks to offer invaluable insights and outline best practices to ensure a secure digital future.
Topical issues such as the significance of a strong CIO-CFO relationship for businesses; the future of cybersecurity; cloud security for the digital age; cybersecurity architecture; the need for security assessments; end-to-end security compliance; and managing trust, risk and security in the era of artificial intelligence will be covered in detail in the panel discussions.
Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum 2023 is powered by leading technology companies such as Huawei, Recorded Future, Inshield Technologies, XM Cyber, Cyberknight, Skyhigh Security, Plus 971 Cybersecurity, EMT Distribution, Progress, Flexera, Mindfire Technologies, Infinidat, Finesse, Honeywell, Cloud Networks, SAF, Avanade and ABA Legal Consultants.
In his opening remarks, David George, Publisher, agnc3 by Gulf News, which is organising the forum, emphasised the importance of events such as the Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum against the backdrop of increasing cyberattacks that are becoming more sophisticated, relentless and disruptive.
"Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum is a platform to come together, exchange knowledge and experiences, and collaborate on finding innovative solutions to combat the evolving cyberthreats that confront us," he said.
"Over the course of the day, we will have the privilege of engaging with insightful keynotes, thought-provoking presentations, and interactive panel discussions that explore the latest trends, emerging technologies, and best practices in cybersecurity. Our esteemed speakers will share their expertise, shedding light on innovative strategies to mitigate risks, protect critical infrastructure, and safeguard sensitive data.
“Together, we have the power to shape a future where individuals, organisations, and nations can thrive in the digital age with confidence and resilience."