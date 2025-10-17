IIHL, Mauritius, promoter of IndusInd Bank, inducts Kamal Vachani to its Board of Directors

Kamal Vachani is the Partner of the Dubai-based Al Maya Group with business interests across the Retail sector. Speaking on his induction to the Board, Ashok P Hinduja, Chairman, IIHL, stated, “With his rich experience in UAE and GCC and a significant number of our shareholders there, they would be well represented by Kamal, as IIHL seeks to build and consolidate its footprint across several financial services/ para banking sectors like Insurance, Asset Management, Securities, Private Wealth, etc to be a global financial powerhouse.”