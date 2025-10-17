GOLD/FOREX
IIHL, Mauritius, promoter of IndusInd Bank, inducts Kamal Vachani to its Board of Directors

IIHL promoted by Hinduja family and several UHNWI Indian businessmen

IIHL, Mauritius, promoter of IndusInd Bank, inducts Kamal Vachani to its Board of Directors

IndusInd International Holdings Limited (IIHL), the promoter of IndusInd Bank in India and the recently acquired IIHL Bank & Trust, Bahamas (erstwhile Sterling Bank), in its recently concluded Board meeting announced the induction of Mr Kamal Vachani to its Board of Directors. IIHL is the Mauritius-based platform, conceived and promoted by the Hinduja Family along with several hundred Super High Net Worth Individuals of the Indian diaspora. 

Kamal Vachani is the Partner of the Dubai-based Al Maya Group with business interests across the Retail sector. Speaking on his induction to the Board, Ashok P Hinduja, Chairman, IIHL, stated, “With his rich experience in UAE and GCC and a significant number of our shareholders there, they would be well represented by Kamal,  as IIHL seeks to build and consolidate its footprint across several financial services/ para banking sectors like Insurance, Asset Management, Securities, Private Wealth, etc to be a global financial powerhouse.”

In line with its aspiration to create value for its global shareholders, IIHL has recently undertaken a series of strategic, value-accretive acquisitions to expand and complete its para-banking suite within the BFSI space. These include the acquisitions of

  • 100% of Reliance Capital Ltd., along with its key subsidiaries/associates in insurance and securities:

    • Reliance Nippon Life Insurance – a joint venture with Nippon Life, managing assets of $4.3 billion

    • Reliance General Insurance Company – a leading non-life insurer, with an AUM of $2.4 billion

    • Reliance Health Insurance

    • Reliance Securities

  • 60% stake in Invesco Asset Management Company’s India business with an AUM of over $14.5bn. Regulatory approvals in place & expected closure by the end of October 2025.

  • 100% stake in Bahamas based private Bank, Sterling, which has been renamed IIHL Bank & Trust Ltd

