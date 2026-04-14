Impulse brings Grand Sale Carnival to UW Mall, Dubai with up to 75% off

The brand operates warehouse and outlet locations that are open to customers year-round
Dubai: Impulse has announced the launch of its Grand Sale Carnival at UW Mall, Al Mankhool, Dubai, running from April 11 to April 26, 2026. As a growing retail concept known for offering a wide mix of fashion, beauty, accessories, watches, and lifestyle products at highly competitive prices, Impulse continues to attract value-driven shoppers looking for variety and affordability under one roof.
Widely recognised for its popular warehouse sales, Impulse has built a strong customer base across the UAE. The brand operates warehouse and outlet locations that are open to customers year-round, including in Dubai Al Nahda, Sharjah Maleha, Ajman Boulevard, and Al Ain, making it easily accessible to a broad audience of bargain-focused shoppers.
The Grand Sale Carnival will feature discounts of up to 75 per cent off across multiple categories, creating a compelling shopping opportunity for customers across Dubai. With a strong focus on trend-led assortments and accessible pricing, Impulse has established itself as a go-to destination for high-demand products at exceptional value.
UW Mall, located in the heart of Al Mankhool, is home to some of the most prestigious jewelry brands, making it a popular destination for gold enthusiasts, families, and shoppers alike. Blending the brilliance of gold with modern lifestyle retail, the mall provides a vibrant and convenient setting for this large-scale retail activation.
Adding to this dynamic environment, Impulse’s Grand Sale Carnival is designed to deliver a high-energy shopping experience where customers can explore curated collections, discover new trends, and enjoy exceptional savings. The campaign is supported by influencer collaborations, in-mall activations, and targeted media outreach to drive strong footfall and engagement throughout the promotion period.
Open daily from 11:00am to 11:00pm, the event offers free entry and free parking, ensuring a seamless and accessible experience for shoppers. With this initiative, Impulse reinforces its positioning as a go-to destination for value-driven lifestyle shopping in the UAE.