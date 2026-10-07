How young minds can redesign the future with empathy and innovation

Dr Kulangara Jacob Johnson, empowering young innovators to design tomorrow with purpose
Young people are growing up surrounded by AI and rapidly evolving technology. How can they move from simply consuming technology to becoming innovators who use design thinking and emerging technologies to address real-world challenges and create meaningful change in their communities?
Young people need to move from being consumers of technology to creators of possibilities - designers of what technology makes possible. AI and emerging technologies give them extraordinary capacity to research, imagine, design, prototype, and solve problems - but technology should not be the starting point. The starting point should be a problem worth solving.
We need to give young people opportunities to look closely at their communities, identify real needs and ask: What could be better, and what can I do about it? Technology then becomes an enabler of human creativity and agency.
The critical shift is from asking “What can AI and technology do for me?” to “What can I do with AI and technology that matters?”
How can hands-on experimentation, collaborative problem-solving and community-driven projects empower young people to transform creative ideas into practical solutions that serve the wider public?
Learning changes when students realize that what they create can matter beyond a classroom, assignment or grade. They move from receiving knowledge to applying it, from completing tasks to taking ownership of problems, possibilities and outcomes.
Hands-on experimentation allows students to learn by doing, and doing to learn. Collaboration exposes them to different perspectives, while authentic community challenges give their learning purpose. They research, create, test, fail, receive feedback, redesign and try again. In that process, failure becomes information rather than an endpoint.
The outcome is bigger than a successful prototype or venture. Young people develop agency, resilience, collaboration, and confidence; they begin to see themselves as individuals capable of using what they know to serve others and make a difference. It is a young person beginning to believe: “I can make a difference.”
How can young people learn to combine technology with empathy, curiosity and an understanding of the people they are designing for?
Innovation begins with empathy and curiosity, not technology. Before asking “What can we build?”, young people should ask: “Who are we designing for? What do they actually need? Have we listened?”
This means observing, asking questions, engaging diverse perspectives, and understanding the wider systems surrounding a challenge. Only then should they determine whether AI, coding, fabrication, robotics, or perhaps no technology at all, is the appropriate response.
Human-centered innovation teaches an important lesson: a solution is not successful simply because it is clever. It must create genuine value for people while being responsible, feasible, sustainable and ethical.