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The Kurator's Diwali gift guide: 15 reasons to splurge

Mark the festive season with meaningful presents for family, friends and even yourself

Last updated:
Lara Bazzoui, The Kurator
1 MIN READ
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With Dhanteras on November 6 and Diwali on November 8, find something special to give.
With Dhanteras on November 6 and Diwali on November 8, find something special to give.

Diwali has always understood that giving is part of the pleasure. This year the festival arrives on Sunday 8 November, preceded by Dhanteras on Friday 6 November, the day something precious is traditionally brought home. Gold is the classic choice, but the instinct is really about marking a fresh start with something beautiful. Here are fifteen gifts that do exactly that, for the people you love and, perhaps also, for yourself:

  • Sunglasses, Dolce & Gabbana

  • Ring, Bulgari, via Mytheresa

  • Meisterstück Bloom and Writing Traveller's Kit, Montblanc

  • Lipstick, Kiko Milano

  • Heels, Roger Vivier

  • Belt, Tod's

  • Watch, Hublot

  • Bag, Prada

  • Perfume, Louis Vuitton

  • Dress, Bloomingdale's 

  • Bag, Bloomingdale's 

  • Candle, Bloomingdale's 

  • Bracelet, Messika, via Mytheresa 

  • Earrings, David Yurman, via Mytheresa 

  • Necklace, Yeprem, via Mytheresa 

Lara Bazzoui, The Kurator

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