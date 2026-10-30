The Kurator's Diwali gift guide: 15 reasons to splurge

Mark the festive season with meaningful presents for family, friends and even yourself
Diwali has always understood that giving is part of the pleasure. This year the festival arrives on Sunday 8 November, preceded by Dhanteras on Friday 6 November, the day something precious is traditionally brought home. Gold is the classic choice, but the instinct is really about marking a fresh start with something beautiful. Here are fifteen gifts that do exactly that, for the people you love and, perhaps also, for yourself:
Sunglasses, Dolce & Gabbana
Ring, Bulgari, via Mytheresa
Meisterstück Bloom and Writing Traveller's Kit, Montblanc
Lipstick, Kiko Milano
Heels, Roger Vivier
Belt, Tod's
Watch, Hublot
Bag, Prada
Perfume, Louis Vuitton
Dress, Bloomingdale's
Bag, Bloomingdale's
Candle, Bloomingdale's
Bracelet, Messika, via Mytheresa
Earrings, David Yurman, via Mytheresa
Necklace, Yeprem, via Mytheresa