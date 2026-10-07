How trends are redrawing the career map for Gen Zs

Sreevidhya underscores this aspect. “Today, AI and its applications are among the most popular choices, followed by finance and fintech, partly because of their perceived earning potential,” she says. “Psychology is also gaining popularity, driven by a growing awareness of mental health. Forensic science, fuelled by crime dramas and novels, is another fast-growing option, while cybersecurity and ethical hacking, gaming and related fields are increasingly attracting students.”