How the UAE is shaping the future of global trade

Prof. Eesa Mohammed Al Bastaki on trade, research and innovation
Global trade is being rewritten. Artificial intelligence, digital trade, geopolitical realignments, sustainability imperatives, and increasingly complex supply chains are transforming not only how goods move, but how nations compete. In this new environment, leadership will no longer be defined solely by the strength of ports, airports, or logistics infrastructure. It will be defined by the ability to generate ideas, influence policy, build international partnerships, and develop the knowledge that shapes the future of commerce.
The establishment of the Centre of Excellence for Trade and Logistics reflects the UAE’s commitment to leading this next chapter. It is founded on a simple but powerful belief: countries that aspire to lead global trade must also lead global thinking about trade.
The UAE has earned recognition as one of the world’s most connected trading nations through visionary leadership, world-class infrastructure, advanced customs systems, and a business-friendly regulatory environment. Today, however, competitive advantage increasingly lies in intellectual capital.
The Centre has been created to ensure that the UAE remains at the forefront of both. Through strategic agreements with leading international universities, customs administrations, logistics organisations, multilateral institutions, technology companies, and policy think tanks, the Centre will establish a global network dedicated to advancing trade and logistics knowledge. Such collaborations are more than academic partnerships. They are mechanisms for strengthening global trade itself.
Global trade is being rewritten. Artificial intelligence, digital trade, geopolitical realignments, sustainability imperatives, and increasingly complex supply chains are transforming not only how goods move, but how nations compete. In this new environment, leadership will no longer be defined solely by the strength of ports, airports, or logistics infrastructure. It will be defined by the ability to generate ideas, influence policy, build international partnerships, and develop the knowledge that shapes the future of commerce.
The establishment of the Centre of Excellence for Trade and Logistics reflects the UAE’s commitment to leading this next chapter. It is founded on a simple but powerful belief: countries that aspire to lead global trade must also lead global thinking about trade.
The UAE has earned recognition as one of the world’s most connected trading nations through visionary leadership, world-class infrastructure, advanced customs systems, and a business-friendly regulatory environment. Today, however, competitive advantage increasingly lies in intellectual capital.
The Centre has been created to ensure that the UAE remains at the forefront of both. Through strategic agreements with leading international universities, customs administrations, logistics organisations, multilateral institutions, technology companies, and policy think tanks, the Centre will establish a global network dedicated to advancing trade and logistics knowledge. Such collaborations are more than academic partnerships. They are mechanisms for strengthening global trade itself.
When institutions exchange expertise and governments cooperate through research and policy dialogue, they contribute to greater regulatory alignment, improved customs interoperability, harmonised standards, and more efficient trade facilitation. These outcomes reduce barriers to trade, strengthen supply chain resilience, enhance investor confidence, and create new opportunities for businesses to expand into international markets. In this way, knowledge becomes an enabler of economic growth.
As industries evolve, there is growing demand for professionals who understand not only logistics and customs, but also artificial intelligence, digital commerce, trade finance, sustainability, data analytics, and international regulation. By integrating research with higher education and industry engagement, the Centre will contribute to developing a highly skilled workforce capable of leading the next generation of global trade.
The future of trade will belong to nations that combine world-class infrastructure with world-class knowledge and international partnerships. Through the Centre of Excellence for Trade and Logistics, the UAE is investing in both. By fostering global agreements, encouraging collaborative research, advancing education, and generating ideas that influence policy and practice, the Centre will strengthen the UAE’s position not only as a global trade hub, but as a global thought leader shaping the future of international trade for the region and the world.
The Centre will ensure that the UAE is recognised not only as a gateway for global commerce, but as one of the world’s leading voices shaping how trade evolves for generations to come.
— With input from Prof Washika Haak Saheem, Dr Areej A Siddiqui, Dr Sania Ashraf, and Dr Mahmood Abdulsattar Ahmad