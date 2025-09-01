How regenerative skin care surges

Patients choose cellular methods for lasting results and holistic wellness
Ever looked in the mirror and wished your skin could rewind the clock a bit? Years of stress, sun and daily life can take their toll. The good news is that certain treatments can now help your skin heal, renew and look healthier from the inside out.
The best part? These treatments aren’t about dramatic overhauls, they’re about enhancing your natural look. Think of them as giving your skin the support it needs to shine.
Backed by science and advanced technology, regenerative treatments help your skin repair and renew itself. They work with your body, boosting collagen, firmness and overall radiance for healthier, glowing skin. And it’s not just about ageing, these treatments are also effective for concerns like scarring, pigmentation, and uneven skin texture.
Across the UAE, doctors say demand for such therapies is rising fast, driven by patients looking for long-term skin health instead of short-lived results.
Doctors highlight that nowadays there’s clear change in aesthetic preferences.
“We are noticing a shift towards regenerative aesthetic treatments in 2025, such as stem cell facials and exosome-powered lasers,” says Dr Murtuza Bandukwala, Medical Director & Dermatologist, Cosmocare Medical Center.
“Consumers are increasingly looking for results that appear natural and youthful without the obvious signs of cosmetic procedures. Regenerative treatments focus on repairing and rejuvenating the skin at the cellular level, leading to smoother, healthier skin that aligns more closely with natural ageing processes,” he explains.
Dr Faisal Ameer, Consultant Plastic Surgeon at Thumbay Institute of Aesthetics (TIA), notes that this demand is transforming treatment choices.
“The shift towards regenerative aesthetics reflects a growing demand for results that go beyond temporary fixes. In 2025, patients are seeking deeper, cellular-level repair, stimulating natural regeneration, not just covering imperfections. Stem-cell facials and exosome-powered lasers harness the body’s healing potential, improving skin quality from within.”
Recent advances in stem cell research, tissue repair and regenerative therapies are making these treatments more effective and less invasive, offering patients safer options for skin rejuvenation.
Patients also value the possibility of longer-lasting results compared to traditional treatments and they are drawn to the holistic aspect of these therapies.
“Patients appreciate the idea of investing in a solution that will not require frequent touch-ups,” Dr Bandukwala says.
Personalisation is crucial as these treatments can often be tailored to each patient’s unique skin conditions and concerns.
“Customisation appeals to clients looking for solutions specifically designed for their skin’s health and appearance,” he adds.
Treatments such as exosomes, bio-regenerative serums, and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) have now made their way into clinic treatment menus.
“Clients are moving beyond treatments that simply mask symptoms and are now seeking true, cellular-level rejuvenation. This is where regenerative therapies, using powerful biocompatible tools like stem cells, PDRN, polynucleotides, and advanced exosomes, are revolutionary,” says Dr Zaheer Abbas, Aesthetics Dermatologist at Skin111.
He describes these treatments as more than a trend, stressing that patients want natural, lasting results.
“Instead of just filling a line, these treatments rebuild the skin’s foundational structure, boosting collagen, improving elasticity, and strengthening its resilience against future ageing. It’s a proactive, science-driven approach to creating authentic, sustainable skin health from the inside out,” Dr Abbas explains.
Adding to this, Dr Ameer highlights why such therapies are popular at TIA.
“Exosomes, platelet-rich plasma (PRP), and bio-regenerative serums are trending because they work with the body’s own biology to restore and rejuvenate skin. At TIA, treatments are evidence-based, focusing on proven regenerative outcomes rather than chasing unverified hype.”
Yet with the excitement comes the challenge of separating hype from true innovation. Dr Abbas stresses that the science is clear, but results depend on expertise. “Hype often involves applying one popular treatment to every problem, but true innovation is different,” he says.
“We leverage a deep understanding of skin biology to design bespoke, synergistic protocols that artfully combine these therapies. This ensures the results are not just transformative but also natural and grounded in genuine, long-term skin health. That is the real difference.”
At Zulekha Hospital, doctors echo similar views. “Surface level treatments can show faster results, but is temporary and lasts only for a short duration,” says Dr Anuja Anna Varghese, Specialist Dermatologist at Zulekha Hospital Dubai.
“Cellular level treatments aim to stimulate the skin’s natural repair mechanisms leading to more effective, long-lasting results by addressing and treating the root causes of ageing and skin damage. This approach can lead to more subtle and natural looking results.”
Dr Varghese also points out that results can vary. “They stimulate body’s natural healing process like cellular proliferation, tissue repair and collagen production. The results and efficacy vary from person to person and the treatment usually requires multiple sessions. These procedures take time to show visible improvements.”
With long-term skin health at the centre of regenerative medicine, experts believe we are moving towards a new model in dermatology. This move is also changing how concerns like ageing, scarring and inflammation are treated.
“The future of dermatology and aesthetics is going to be personalised therapies involving genomic studies, gene therapy, stem cell, regenerative treatments and AI powered treatment plans. It’s going to be the time of predict, prevent and reverse,” points out Dr Ashwathi Prasad, Specialist Dermatologist at Zulekha Hospital Sharjah.
Her outlook points to an era where the focus is no longer simply on reversing visible signs of ageing but on preventing them. She looks at genomic profiling, gene editing, AI-driven personalisation, bioengineered skin regeneration, microbiome therapies and quantum-based skin modulation as part of standard protocols in the years ahead.
This aligns with what Dr Abbas from Skin111 describes as preventive aesthetics. “Historically, protocols for concerns like ageing, scarring or inflammation were largely reactive, where we used powerful tools like lasers and peels to address existing damage. Regenerative therapies, however, operate on a completely different principle. We don’t just repair, we empower the skin to regenerate and fortify its own foundation from within,” he explains, adding, “The objective is no longer just to reverse visible signs of ageing but to slow the ageing process at a cellular level, preserving the skin’s vitality long before significant decline occurs.”
Building on this concept, Dr Ameer adds that the preventive aesthetics approach mirrors preventive healthcare, investing early for stronger, longer-lasting results. “Patients today are increasingly proactive, seeking solutions that enhance resilience and maintain youthful, healthy skin over time.”
Looking ahead, doctors predict a new baseline for treatment. “Over the next few years, I anticipate that a skin reset will become the essential first step for a wide range of patients,” Dr Abbas says.
“This foundational phase will utilise advanced regenerative therapies, such as induced stem cells, exosomes, polynucleotides, and bio-stimulators to optimise the skin’s core biological health before other treatments are even considered.”
To illustrate the future of regenerative care, Dr Prasad cites the example of a 42-year-old woman struggling with pigmentation despite trying creams and traditional treatments. In such cases, care could involve AI-assisted skin imaging, genomic profiling, exosome-based therapy, targeted nanocarrier drug delivery, next-generation lasers and microbiome balancing.
“Definitely skin reset is going to be the game changer in coming times,” she says.
As regenerative treatments move from the fringes to the mainstream in the UAE, doctors agree the shift is not just about appearance, but about skin health and prevention.
“Crucially, the role of the traditional treatments will shift from simple correction to artful enhancement and maintenance. The results will be more natural and far more durable, creating a beauty that is truly authentic because it originates from the skin’s own revitalised structure,” points out Dr Abbas.
