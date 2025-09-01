How regenerative skin care surges

This aligns with what Dr Abbas from Skin111 describes as preventive aesthetics. “Historically, protocols for concerns like ageing, scarring or inflammation were largely reactive, where we used powerful tools like lasers and peels to address existing damage. Regenerative therapies, however, operate on a completely different principle. We don’t just repair, we empower the skin to regenerate and fortify its own foundation from within,” he explains, adding, “The objective is no longer just to reverse visible signs of ageing but to slow the ageing process at a cellular level, preserving the skin’s vitality long before significant decline occurs.”