How Indian family turns Ajman farm into refuge for 300 stranded travellers

Indian couple turns private UAE retreat into home for hundreds stuck mid-journey
When history remembers moments of uncertainty, it is often not the crisis that endures, but the kindness experienced during it.
During regional conflict that disrupted air travel across the Middle East, hundreds of travellers found themselves stranded in the UAE, far from home. Amid the uncertainty, an Indian family in the UAE quietly stepped forward with an extraordinary gesture of humanity.
Dhiraj Jain and Mamata Dhiraj Jain, together with their children Jainam and Jivika, opened their Jainam Jivika Farm in Ajman, transforming their private family retreat into a welcoming refuge for more than 300 guests.
Their initiative reflected the Indian values of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’, meaning the guest is like a God, and ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, the world is one family. These principles found a natural home in the UAE’s culture of generosity, tolerance and coexistence.
Families from different countries arrived as strangers but soon shared meals, conversations and friendships. Mamata ensured that every meal was prepared with the same care and recipes used for her own family. Jainam, 14, and Jivika, 11, organised games, movie evenings and sports screenings, bringing much-needed happiness to children and adults alike.
With guests ranging from infants to elderly travellers, Dhiraj also arranged medical support, ensuring their physical and mental well-being throughout their stay.
Gradually, the distinction between hosts and guests disappeared. Those seeking temporary shelter became part of a community built on compassion and belonging.
The story carries special meaning during the UAE’s Year of Family, reminding us that family extends beyond nationality and blood relationships, reflecting the values of the UAE and India.
For many travellers, the lasting memory was not disruption or uncertainty, but the warmth of a family who opened their doors and heart and simply said, “Welcome Home.”