How Al Baraka Bank's innovative approach transforms Islamic Finance landscape

As a banking innovator with interests across that economy, the trajectory for Al Baraka (Pakistan) is clear. “Our strategy has been brand-building and digitalisation with a focus on expanding the customer base across segments including corporate, SME, retail banking and home remittances, leading to balance sheet growth and profitability,” says Hanif. “Our credit rating improved from A+, where it had stood for about 30 years, to AA- within two years, driven by a strengthening brand and high-quality retail and advances growth.” The bank also paid its first dividend in 35 years. With strong fundamentals in place, the bank has already demonstrated the success of its model – and stands ready to scale new heights of growth and expansion.