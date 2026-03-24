Askari Bank eyes top spot with digital push and Islamic Finance transition

With the UAE now Pakistan’s top foreign investor, Askari is deepening its Gulf connections
Askari Bank is undergoing a strategic transformation focused on Islamic finance, digital innovation and service excellence – driven by a clear ambition. “We aim to be the bank of choice for our customers, the best employer in Pakistan’s banking industry and a key contributor to the community,” says President and CEO Zia Ijaz.
Key initiatives include the launch of Askari Click, a fully digital account that can be opened online in five minutes, and a rebuilt mobile app that is now ranked among Pakistan’s top three. Meanwhile, the conversion from conventional to Islamic bank is on target for full completion by 2027.
Pakistan offers high returns, low labour costs and a young, tech-savvy population; this is the right window of opportunity for UAE investors.Zia Ijaz, President and CEO, Askari Bank
Recent financial results reflect early gains: after-tax profit rose 28.5 per cent to PKR 18.2 billion in the first nine months of 2025. “Our main growth has come from a strong focus on customer service, current deposits and investment in digital technology,” notes Ijaz.
With the UAE now Pakistan’s top foreign investor, Askari is deepening its Gulf connections. A partnership with UAE-based Blue Remit is designed to enhance remittance flows, while Pakistan’s growth climate offers significant investment scope. “Pakistan offers high returns, low labour costs and a young, tech-savvy population; this is the right window of opportunity for UAE investors,” says Ijaz.