MariEnergies: Strategic UAE partnerships fuel growth in energy and mining

The initial vision focused on strengthening existing operations and onshore exploration, followed by a phased entry into offshore exploration through partnerships with international companies. A key decision was to prioritise the flagship Mari Field by extending plateau gas production from the Habib Rahi Limestone reservoir for fertiliser customers. Through a pressure enhancement project undertaken in collaboration with customers, plateau production was extended from 2023 to 2029 and, following the Ghazij discovery, to 2035 and beyond.