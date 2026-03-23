Naheed.pk: Leading Pakistan’s retail shift

Redefining retail in Pakistan while blending e-commerce and AI to scale with UAE partners
From a 1,100-square-foot grocery shop in Karachi’s Bahadurabad to a 52,000-square-foot retail hub, Naheed has grown into a household name since it first opened in the 1970s. With its own distribution network in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, the company stands as Pakistan’s largest standalone e-commerce player, offering a wide range of products – including a beauty and health range following the launch of Naheed Pharmacy.
In this interview, Founder and CEO Munsub Abrar explains how Naheed is building on its legacy of quality and trust to shape the future of modern retail, embracing technology and innovation while creating new opportunities for collaboration with UAE investors.
As an entrepreneur, I always wanted to serve people beyond my store. My idea was to bring brick-and-mortar retail online to create an omnichannel experience. When we launched e-commerce, customers welcomed us because they knew our physical store had been serving them for decades. We extended the same integrity and quality online that we had long provided in Karachi.
With the technological expertise and experience UAE investors bring, Pakistani businesses can achieve more than ever before.Munsub-Abrar, Founder and CEO, Naheed
Over the years, we have scaled from a 1,100-square-foot grocery outlet to a 52,000-square-foot retail space, with more departments than any other supermarket in Pakistan, and an online presence offering over 80,000 SKUs. We are the largest omnichannel retailer in Pakistan. Among standalone e-commerce providers, Naheed ranks number one.
With the UAE investing in Pakistan’s AI infrastructure and databases, Naheed’s vision is to be the first e-commerce player in Pakistan with an AI-driven data centre. Drawing on 53 years of experience, backed by data, robust systems and operational transparency, we are well-positioned for growth. This is where foreign investors can play a key role, and why consumers continue to see us as their number one choice for daily needs.
For us, innovation means solving real-world problems consumers face in Pakistan’s retail sector. We listen to their needs and identify where retail is falling short. This approach led us to launch Naheed Pharmacy, a health store offering prescription medicines and skincare, similar to concepts like Boots or Life Pharmacy in the UAE.
Pakistan has a young population, with 65% between 18 and 35 years, and a growing middle-income group. This is the right time to invest in Pakistan, building robust systems that provide the youth with the technology and infrastructure needed to drive innovation.
The UAE is on the right track with dynamic investments in Pakistan, supporting start-ups and established businesses to create more value. With the technological expertise and experience UAE investors bring, Pakistani businesses can achieve more than ever before.