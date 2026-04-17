Nuqi Gold, Mawarid Finance launch Shariah-compliant gold-backed card in UAE

That alignment with Shariah principles is central to the collaboration with Mawarid Finance, a UAE Central Bank–regulated institution with a focus on responsible financial products. Rashid Al Quwaisi, CEO of Mawarid Finance, frames the partnership as a natural extension of that mandate. “This partnership redefines how customers can access and utilise their wealth, combining the stability of gold with the convenience of digital payments, fully aligned with our Shariah-compliant principles and our mission to deliver innovative, responsible financial solutions.”