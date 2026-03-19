How Al Ain Farms Group strengthens UAE's food security with local poultry production

Trust is just as essential. Families want to know where their food comes from and how it’s produced. Consumer behaviour is evolving towards locally produced options that offer traceability and freshness. And while our infrastructure is strong, what ultimately gives me confidence is how seriously we take our standards. Every product we supply is antibiotic- and hormone-free, fully traceable, and produced under strict halal and quality controls. Families want food they can trust. And trust, especially in this industry, is earned through consistency every single day, at every step of the process. Whether in times of calm or in moments of uncertainty, reliability is the bottom line.