How Al Ain Farms Group strengthens UAE's food security with local poultry production

The UAE consumes around 2.5 billion eggs annually, with more than half produced locally
There are times that highlight why local food production is so important. When global supply flows become less predictable, families want to open their fridges and know what’s inside is fresh, nutritious, reliable, and close to home. That is when everything we’ve put in place at Al Ain Farms Group truly proves its worth.
In the UAE, poultry is one of the most widely consumed sources of protein, with consumption levels around four times the global average. In other words, poultry is a daily staple here, placing a strong responsibility on national food producers like Al Ain Farms Group. Poultry and eggs have been fundamental to what we do, guided by the vision of the nation’s Founding Father Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan. We’ve established ourselves as a strong partner in the country’s food ecosystem that guarantees families have access to fresh and reliable nutrition every single day.
Today, conversations around food often revolve around resilience and self-sufficiency. In poultry, the UAE has assembled strong foundations over the years. Locally produced chicken and eggs already play a significant role in meeting demand. Fresh chicken now accounts for roughly 30 per cent of total chicken meat consumption and this has been rising over the past two years. Egg consumption is equally strong. The UAE consumes around 2.5 billion eggs annually, with more than half produced locally and the local share continuing to increase. What this illustrates is a nation that is actively choosing locally produced food, with a trusted supply network capable of consistently meeting expectations.
What makes all this possible is twofold. The first is capacity. Across our integrated poultry operations spanning farms, hatcheries, processing facilities, and distribution, everything is geared towards reliability. The second is consistency. Our farm-to-shelf model allows fresh poultry and eggs to reach retailers within 24 hours, and this is supported by a nationwide distribution network to keep up with demand ¬ every day and without interruption.
That’s why we’re continuing to invest in growing our production. Earlier this year, we announced plans to expand our local egg production from 400 million to 550 million eggs annually over the next three years. Once complete, this will allow us to supply roughly one quarter of the UAE’s total egg consumption. In parallel, a new logistics and warehouse facility in Jebel Ali will bolster distribution from production through to delivery.
Al Ain Farms Group carries more than four decades of local legacy. We’ve stood with this nation through every chapter, and we’ve established the infrastructure and relationships that underpin poultry production and supply across the country. These foundations take time to develop, and in periods like this, continuity and strong partnerships count more than ever. One example is our work with Khalifa University, where research and real-world production come together in areas like poultry feed and food innovation. Such collaborations will only become more important in the years ahead.
Trust is just as essential. Families want to know where their food comes from and how it’s produced. Consumer behaviour is evolving towards locally produced options that offer traceability and freshness. And while our infrastructure is strong, what ultimately gives me confidence is how seriously we take our standards. Every product we supply is antibiotic- and hormone-free, fully traceable, and produced under strict halal and quality controls. Families want food they can trust. And trust, especially in this industry, is earned through consistency every single day, at every step of the process. Whether in times of calm or in moments of uncertainty, reliability is the bottom line.
The UAE has made food security a national priority, and rightly so. We are part of that foundation and our commitment endures. This nation is our home, and serving it invariably, especially under strain, is our responsibility – and what we were meant to do.